Schmaltz scores 2 in Coyotes’ 3-1 win over Golden Knights

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz scored two goals in the third period Scott Wedgewood made 43 saves to lead Arizona to a 3-1 victory over Vegas on Friday. Schmaltz tripped in shot from Anton Strålman at 3:16 of the third period to break a tied at 1-all and hit an empty net with 31 seconds remaining. Shayne Gostisbehere and scored for the Coyotes, who had lost seven of the previous nine against Vegas. William Carrier scored and Laurent Brossoit made 29 saves for the Knights, who were playing for the first time in five days. Schmaltz has five goals and nine points in his last six games. Gostisbehere’s point was the 250th of his career.