Morgan Wallen wins at ACM Awards; Lambert wins top prize

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

Morgan Wallen won album of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards for “Dangerous: The Double Album,” a year after he was removed from the ACMs ballot after he was caught on camera using a racial slur. Wallen made no direct reference to the incident or his absence from recent awards shows as he accepted the trophy at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. But he may have hinted at it, when he said that to his son, it will “signify that his daddy was a fighter.” Miranda Lambert won the night’s top prize, entertainer of the year.