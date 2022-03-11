Nevada adopts ‘Gener8tor’ program to fund small businesses

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada is backing a bid to boost entrepreneurship and improve access to funding for small business and startup accelerators in two of its largest cities. Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the effort this week with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. The programs are dubbed Gener8tor. They’re partnerships with a Madison, Wisconsin-based venture capital firm. The Reno Gazette Journal says they’ll partner with the Nevada State Small Business Credit Initiative to invest in at least 10 small businesses and startups per year. Program co-founders said they want to cross race, place and gender boundaries with a national network of companies that have an incentive to “start here, hire here and stay here.”