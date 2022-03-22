Authorities renew plea for help to find missing Nevada woman

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — Family members and sheriff’s officials in northern Nevada renewed pleas for tips to find an 18-year-old woman last seen when a man wearing a mask and hooded sweatshirt got into her car outside a Walmart store in Fernley 10 days ago. Lyon County sheriff’s Detective Erik Kusmerz said Tuesday that Naomi Irion’s car was found but investigators haven’t detected any signal from her cellphone since shortly after they believe she was abducted. Kusmerz says authorities are looking for a man described as a suspect and a dark new-model half-ton Chevrolet 2500 High Country pickup truck. Family members said an evening candlelight vigil also was planned on Tuesday.