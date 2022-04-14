Spring snowstorms headed for dry Sierra, Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Lake Tahoe area. Up to 18 inches of snow is possible atop the Sierra into Friday morning, with another storm on the way Saturday. The service says multiple storm systems will move through the region over the next seven to 10 days. It should provide a small boost to the Sierra snowpack, which sat at just 30% of average on April 1 when it’s historically at its peak. The most snow is expected above 7,000 feet on the California side of Tahoe along the Nevada line _ about 10 to 18 inches