Live at noon: Gov. Newsom delivers coronavirus pandemic update
Governor Gavin Newsom is delivering an update at noon Monday on the state of California's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Riverside County on verge of next step in reopening
According to Riverside County Public Health, we may take new steps to reopen as soon as Tuesday, September 22.
What Changes When the County Moves from the Purple to Red Tier?
- All Retail
- Purple: Max 25% capacity
- Red: Max 50% capacity
- Shopping Centers
- Purple: Max 25% capacity; Closed common areas; Closed food courts
- Red: Max 50% capacity; Closed common areas; Reduced capacity food courts
- Personal Care Services: No Changes (Remains open outdoors with modifications)
- Museums, Zoos, and aquariums
- Purple: Open outdoors with modifications
- Red: Allowed to open indoors at 25% max capacity
- Places of Worship
- Purple: Open outdoors only
- Red: Allowed to open indoors at 25% max capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
- Movie theaters
- Purple: Open outdoors only
- Red: Allowed to open indoors at 25% max capacity
- Hotels and lodging
- Purple: Open with modifications
- Red: Allowed to open fitness center at 10% max capacity
- Gyms and Fitness Centers
- Purple: Open outdoors only
- Red: Allowed to open indoors at 10% max capacity
- Restaurants
- Purple: Open outdoors only
- Red: Allowed to open indoors at 25% max capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
- Wineries
- Purple: Open outdoors only
- Red: No changes
- Bars, Breweries, and Distilleries (Where no meal provided)
- Remains closed in both purple and red
- Family Entertainment Centers
- Remains open only outdoors in both purple and red (E.G. batting cages, kart racing, mini-golf)
- Cardrooms, Satellite Wagering
- Remains the outdoor only in both purple and red
- Offices
- Remains remote in both purple and red
- Professional sports
- Same in both red and purple
(Open with modifications, no live audiences)
- Same in both red and purple
