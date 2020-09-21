Live at noon: Gov. Newsom delivers coronavirus pandemic update

California

Governor Gavin Newsom is delivering an update at noon Monday on the state of California's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch it live on News Channel 3 and in the player below:

Riverside County on verge of next step in reopening

According to Riverside County Public Health, we may take new steps to reopen as soon as Tuesday, September 22.

What Changes When the County Moves from the Purple to Red Tier?

All Retail Purple : Max 25% capacity Red : Max 50% capacity

Shopping Centers Purple : Max 25% capacity; Closed common areas; Closed food courts Red : Max 50% capacity; Closed common areas; Reduced capacity food courts

Personal Care Services : No Changes (Remains open outdoors with modifications)

: No Changes (Remains open outdoors with modifications) Museums, Zoos, and aquariums Purple : Open outdoors with modifications Red : Allowed to open indoors at 25% max capacity

Places of Worship Purple : Open outdoors only Red: Allowed to open indoors at 25% max capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Movie theaters Purple : Open outdoors only Red : Allowed to open indoors at 25% max capacity

Hotels and lodging Purple : Open with modifications Red : Allowed to open fitness center at 10% max capacity

Gyms and Fitness Centers Purple : Open outdoors only Red : Allowed to open indoors at 10% max capacity

Restaurants Purple : Open outdoors only Red : Allowed to open indoors at 25% max capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Wineries Purple : Open outdoors only Red: No changes

Bars, Breweries, and Distilleries (Where no meal provided) Remains closed in both purple and red

Family Entertainment Centers Remains open only outdoors in both purple and red (E.G. batting cages, kart racing, mini-golf)

Cardrooms, Satellite Wagering Remains the outdoor only in both purple and red

Offices Remains remote in both purple and red

Professional sports Same in both red and purple

(Open with modifications, no live audiences)



MORE: Churches prepare for the possibility of reopening indoors next weekend

MORE: The reality of reopening: Taking a look at local coronavirus numbers

Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.