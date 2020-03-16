Indio issues proclamation of local emergency

Coronavirus

The City of Indio has issued a proclamation of local emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This local proclamation will support the City’s planning and response efforts, and is a signal to the community that the City is prepared to mobilize local resources, coordinate interagency response, and use mutual aid in the event the COVID-19 virus has been introduced to the immediate area," reads the city's news release.

The proclamation will be ratified by the city council on Wednesday.

The following changes to Indio's buildings/events are effective immediately:

Temporary closure of the Indio Senior Center. Call (760) 391-4170 for more information, or for questions regarding previously scheduled food distribution. You can also click here.

The counter at Indio Water Authority will close from 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Lobby services will remain open for now, but most transactions, including bill pay, can be conducted online or by phone. Bill pay can also be conducted via dropbox, through the web portal, or by phone. Call (760) 391-4038 or email iwacustomerservice@indio.org for additional information.

The Indio Teen Center has closed until further notice. For more information, call (760) 541-4414.

The counter at City Hall will stay open for now, however, appointments are strongly encouraged for plan reviews and other permit processing. The lobby will be closed from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Go to www.indio.org for more details.

Desert Theatreworks, which operates out of the Indio Performing Arts Center (IPAC), is postponing its 2019/2020 season effective immediately. Call the box office at (760) 980-1455 for more information.

March and April's Movies in the Park are canceled. The program is produced by the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Indio and Desert Recreation District.

The official ribbon-cutting for the opening of the Indio Hills Trail, scheduled for March 20, 2020 has been postponed until the fall. A new date will be announced at a later time.

For updates, announcements, and additional information from the city of Indio related to coronavirus, visit www.indio.org/coronavirus. According to city officials, the page will be updated constantly to reflect any status changes to City services, buildings or activities.

Indio joins Palm Springs in declaring a local emergency order. In Palm Springs' case, officials ordered the immediate closure of all of the city's bars and nightclubs.

The Indio order does not issue a notice of closure to the city's bars and restaurants at this time.

The Cathedral City council will hold an emergency meeting today at 4 p.m. to discuss following suit and proclaiming an emergency order.

Desert Hot Springs has not declared a local emergency, but officials have taken to enact operational changes at City Hall. Officials postponed the March 17 City Council Meeting and canceled this month's Public Safety Commission Meeting. A number of other Senior focused events have been postponed.

As of 3/16/2020, there are 13 coronavirus cases in the Coachella Valley.

There are an additional two more county residents that tested positive after being on a cruise ship. Those two patients are being treated in Northern California and have not been back in the county.

This brings the total number of Riverside County cases up to 15.

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser recommends that those in the Coachella Valley who are elderly and have underlying health conditions, including individuals who are HIV positive, limit non-essential travel and avoid going out in public.

Health officials said anyone who thinks they might be experiencing symptoms of the virus and want to be seen at Eisenhower Health should call the hospital hotline first at 760-837-8988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

Residents with further questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.

Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread: