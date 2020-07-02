Riverside County reports 679 new cases; hospitalizations increase by 12
Riverside County reported 679 new coronavirus cases since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 18,720.
Over 242,000 patients have been tested and 8,196 patients have recovered from the virus.
There were 2 additional deaths reported today.
Riverside University Public Health System projections show that by July 7, there will be 18,811 cases. The current doubling rate is now at 25.7 days, down a day since yesterday's doubling rate of 26.7 days.
Hospitalizations increased by 12 patients and ICU patients increased by 6 additional patients. There are a total of 429 patients currently in the hospital, including 123 patients in the ICU.
89.6% of ICU beds in Riverside County are being used as of July 1. Hospitals are initiating surge capacity expansion plans.
The number of hospitalizations includes 14 patients from correctional facilities and 5 from Imperial County, county data from July 1 shows.
According to California tracking, which takes into account confirmed positive and suspected cases, there are 547 patients hospitalized, an increase of 168 patients, or 44.3%, compared to two weeks ago.
There are 143 suspect & positive patients in the ICU, with 23% of ICU beds available.
Indio has the most cases in the Coachella Valley with 1,445 and most deaths with 31.
The city of Riverside has 2,617 cases, the most in the entire county. The city also has the most deaths with 127.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 7/2/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 49
Deaths: 1
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 20
Deaths: 1
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 682
Deaths: 5
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 1,188
Deaths: 11
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 17
Deaths: 0
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 299
Deaths: 2
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 19
Deaths: 1
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 61
Deaths: 0
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 22
Deaths: 0
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 1,445
Deaths: 31
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 291
Deaths: 10
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 181
Deaths: 5
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 66
Deaths: 1
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 122
Deaths: 0
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 421
Deaths: 29
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 331
Deaths: 16
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 107
Deaths: 9
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 12
Deaths: 0
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 78
Deaths: 0
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 55
Deaths: 0
· County Jails
There are 252- cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.· State Jails
There are 1,059 cases in the state's jails
California Closes Indoor Spaces for Restaurants, other sectors
"This doesn't mean restaurants shut down. It means we're trying to take activities, as many activities as we can, these mixed activities, concentrated activities, and move them outdoors," Newsoms said.
Full Details: Gov Newsom orders restaurants, other sectors to close indoor operations
Riverside County closes bars
Riverside County issued an order Monday afternoon closing bars that don't serve food starting at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
"Since mid-June, there has been a growing health crisis with rising coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and ICU bed usage throughout our nation, the State of California and here in Riverside County," said Riverside County Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. "A local Riverside County order on bar closures has unfortunately become necessary to slow the spread of this virus. I want to remind everyone that facial coverings are a requirement, and encourage continuously keeping physical distance and washing our hands."
Full Details: Riverside County bars ordered to close on June 30
Congressman Ruiz says County hasn't done enough to prevent cases
"They don't have enough isolation rooms, they don't have safety criteria for contact tracers. Opening the wrong way will lead to more surges, more people losing their lives, and when the hospitals get overloaded, they're gonne be left with nothing but having to close businesses over and over again in order to save lives," Ruiz said.
Full Interview: Rep Ruiz: Riverside County needs to do more to prevent coronavirus cases
Symptoms
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
How to get tested
On Monday, Riverside County passes 100,000 tests given.
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
There are testing site all over the valley now.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Riverside County operates testing sites in Indio, Blythe, Perris, Riverside, and Lake Elsinore.
If you want to get tested at one of the other five Riverside County testing sites, you will need to call 800-945-6171 to set up an appointment. Officials said the turnaround time for test results is typically 3-4 days.
A walk-up testing site opened on Monday at the Cathedral City library. The site will be open from Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm. Call for an appointment by calling (800) 945-6171.
There is a testing site open in Coachella, on 85365 Dillon Road. The Coachella site will be open Fridays and Saturdays. Call (833) 624-1097 to set-up a testing appointment.
The state also opened eight testing sites across Riverside County that could test 1,000 people every day.
The following locations will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment only:
- Moses Schaffer Community Center
21565 Steele Peak
Perris, CA 92570
- Mead Valley Senior Center
21091 Rider St., Suite 102
Perris, CA 92570
- Jurupa Valley Fleet Center
5293 Mission Boulevard
Riverside, CA 92509
- Nellie Weaver Hall
3737 Crestview
Norco, CA 92860
The following locations will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Lozano Community Center
12-800 West Arroyo
Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240
- Noble Creek Community Center
390 W. Oak Valley Parkway
Beaumont, CA 92223
- Valle Vista Community Center
43935 E. Acacia Ave.
Hemet, CA 92544
