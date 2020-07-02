Riverside County reports 679 new cases; hospitalizations increase by 12

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 679 new coronavirus cases since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 18,720.

Download the News Channel 3 app on Apple or Google Play to be alerted on major coronavirus updates and local breaking news.

Over 242,000 patients have been tested and 8,196 patients have recovered from the virus.

There were 2 additional deaths reported today.

Riverside University Public Health System projections show that by July 7, there will be 18,811 cases. The current doubling rate is now at 25.7 days, down a day since yesterday's doubling rate of 26.7 days.

Hospitalizations increased by 12 patients and ICU patients increased by 6 additional patients. There are a total of 429 patients currently in the hospital, including 123 patients in the ICU.

89.6% of ICU beds in Riverside County are being used as of July 1. Hospitals are initiating surge capacity expansion plans.

The number of hospitalizations includes 14 patients from correctional facilities and 5 from Imperial County, county data from July 1 shows.

According to California tracking, which takes into account confirmed positive and suspected cases, there are 547 patients hospitalized, an increase of 168 patients, or 44.3%, compared to two weeks ago.

There are 143 suspect & positive patients in the ICU, with 23% of ICU beds available.

Indio has the most cases in the Coachella Valley with 1,445 and most deaths with 31.

The city of Riverside has 2,617 cases, the most in the entire county. The city also has the most deaths with 127.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 7/2/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 49

Deaths: 1

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 20

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 682

Deaths: 5

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 1,188

Deaths: 11

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 17

Deaths: 0

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 299

Deaths: 2

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 19

Deaths: 1

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 61

Deaths: 0

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 22

Deaths: 0

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 1,445

Deaths: 31

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 291

Deaths: 10

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 181

Deaths: 5

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 66

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 122

Deaths: 0

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 421

Deaths: 29

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 331

Deaths: 16

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 107

Deaths: 9

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 12

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 78

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 55

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 252- cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,059 cases in the state's jails

Click here for cases by zip code

California Closes Indoor Spaces for Restaurants, other sectors

"This doesn't mean restaurants shut down. It means we're trying to take activities, as many activities as we can, these mixed activities, concentrated activities, and move them outdoors," Newsoms said.

Full Details: Gov Newsom orders restaurants, other sectors to close indoor operations

Riverside County closes bars

Riverside County issued an order Monday afternoon closing bars that don't serve food starting at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

"Since mid-June, there has been a growing health crisis with rising coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and ICU bed usage throughout our nation, the State of California and here in Riverside County," said Riverside County Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. "A local Riverside County order on bar closures has unfortunately become necessary to slow the spread of this virus. I want to remind everyone that facial coverings are a requirement, and encourage continuously keeping physical distance and washing our hands."

Full Details: Riverside County bars ordered to close on June 30

Congressman Ruiz says County hasn't done enough to prevent cases

"They don't have enough isolation rooms, they don't have safety criteria for contact tracers. Opening the wrong way will lead to more surges, more people losing their lives, and when the hospitals get overloaded, they're gonne be left with nothing but having to close businesses over and over again in order to save lives," Ruiz said.

Full Interview: Rep Ruiz: Riverside County needs to do more to prevent coronavirus cases

Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

On Monday, Riverside County passes 100,000 tests given.

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

There are testing site all over the valley now.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Riverside County operates testing sites in Indio, Blythe, Perris, Riverside, and Lake Elsinore.

If you want to get tested at one of the other five Riverside County testing sites, you will need to call 800-945-6171 to set up an appointment. Officials said the turnaround time for test results is typically 3-4 days.

A walk-up testing site opened on Monday at the Cathedral City library. The site will be open from Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm. Call for an appointment by calling (800) 945-6171.

There is a testing site open in Coachella, on 85365 Dillon Road. The Coachella site will be open Fridays and Saturdays. Call (833) 624-1097 to set-up a testing appointment.

The state also opened eight testing sites across Riverside County that could test 1,000 people every day.

The following locations will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment only:

Moses Schaffer Community Center

21565 Steele Peak

Perris, CA 92570

21565 Steele Peak Perris, CA 92570 Mead Valley Senior Center

21091 Rider St., Suite 102

Perris, CA 92570

21091 Rider St., Suite 102 Perris, CA 92570 Jurupa Valley Fleet Center

5293 Mission Boulevard

Riverside, CA 92509

5293 Mission Boulevard Riverside, CA 92509 Nellie Weaver Hall

3737 Crestview

Norco, CA 92860

The following locations will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: