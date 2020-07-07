Riverside County surpasses 500 total coronavirus deaths & patients hospitalized
Watch the county's latest coronavirus report from Public Health Directors Dr. Cameron Kaiser & Kim Saruwatari during this morning's county board meeting. (Starts at the 6:20 mark)
Riverside County officially surpassed 500 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday after reporting 20 deaths over the past 24 hours. After today's report, the county now has 506 deaths in total.
Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari told the board of supervisors this morning that the county's positivity rate is at around 15.9%, nearly double the state's threshold of 8%.
In addition, the county reported 546 new cases, bringing the total up to 21,101.
Hospitalization numbers continue to increase, also surpassing the 500 patients mark, the highest number since the pandemic started. Today, the county reported 23 more hospitalizations, bringing the total number of hospitalized to 518.
The county reports that there are 10 patients currently hospitalized that are inmates and 4 patients from Imperial County.
Watch: I-Team traveled to Imperial County to learn more about why the county is seeing a surge in cases
The number of ICU patients remained at 130 today. A total of 362 ICU beds are in use as of July 6, according to Riverside University Public Health System.
According to California data, which also takes into account the number of suspected positive coronavirus patients, there are a total of 659 patients currently hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons. That's up 235 patients, or 55.6%, compared to two weeks ago.
There are 146 patients in the ICU for coronavirus-related reasons, an increase of 37 patients, or 33.9%, compared to two weeks ago.
Over the past couple of weeks, the county projected that by today, July 7, there would be 18,811 total cases. Instead, we are at 21,101 cases, 2,290 more cases than originally projected.
"The curve is no longer flat," Dr. Kaiser told county supervisors this morning.
COACHELLA VALLEY CITIES
The city of Indio continues to have the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths by an increasingly large margin. Today, Indio reported 30 cases and 5 deaths. Indio now has 1,622 cases and 40 deaths.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 7/6/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 58
Deaths: 1
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 22
Deaths: 1
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 754
Deaths: 6
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 1,282
Deaths: 11
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 19
Deaths: 1
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 342
Deaths: 3
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 24
Deaths: 1
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 71
Deaths: 0
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 22
Deaths: 0
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 1,622
Deaths: 40
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 352
Deaths: 11
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 197
Deaths: 5
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 70
Deaths: 1
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 131
Deaths: 0
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 497
Deaths: 30
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 381
Deaths: 16
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 114
Deaths: 12
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 14
Deaths: 0
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 83
Deaths: 0
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 68
Deaths: 0
· County Jails
There are 257- cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.· State Jails
There are 1,069 cases in the state's jails
Click here for cases by zip code
Congressman Ruiz says County hasn't done enough to prevent cases; criticizes Sheriff's enforcement of orders.
Congressman Ruiz joined Peter Daut during our special 6:30 p.m. newscast on CBS and Fox, once again saying that the county is not doing enough to prevent cases and called out Sheriff Chad Bianco for his comments on enforcing public health orders.
"When you have a sheriff who flat out thinks that wearing masks or stay at home policy is a socialist liberal agenda, it creates mixed messages, and if he is publically stating how he is not going to enforce, it puts in people's minds that it's not important enough to wear a mask. Or that this is a political issue. It's not. It's a public health issue," Ruiz said.
Bianco replied to the Congressman's comments later that day, writing in part:
"Apparently the congressman is wanting me to jail mask violators, while simultaneously supporting the releases of violent offenders released from our jail? That is the mixed message."
Full Story: Congressman Ruiz criticizes Sheriff Bianco over comments on masks, order enforcement; Sheriff replies
This is the second time this week Congressman Ruiz has joined News Channel 3 and said that the county is not doing enough to prevent cases.
Unfortunately, the county has failed in containing this surge. Hospitals are starting to do surge intervention, the county needs to do surge intervention as well," Ruiz told News Channel 3's Karen Devine.
Full Interview: Rep Ruiz: Riverside County needs to do more to prevent coronavirus cases
California Closes Indoor Spaces for Restaurants, other sectors
"This doesn't mean restaurants shut down. It means we're trying to take activities, as many activities as we can, these mixed activities, concentrated activities, and move them outdoors," Newsoms said.
Full Details: Gov Newsom orders restaurants, other sectors to close indoor operations
Riverside County closes bars
Riverside County issued an order Monday afternoon closing bars that don't serve food starting at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
"Since mid-June, there has been a growing health crisis with rising coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and ICU bed usage throughout our nation, the State of California and here in Riverside County," said Riverside County Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. "A local Riverside County order on bar closures has unfortunately become necessary to slow the spread of this virus. I want to remind everyone that facial coverings are a requirement, and encourage continuously keeping physical distance and washing our hands."
Full Details: Riverside County bars ordered to close
Symptoms
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
There are testing site all over the valley now.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Riverside County operates testing sites in Indio, Blythe, Perris, Riverside, and Lake Elsinore.
If you want to get tested at one of the other five Riverside County testing sites, you will need to call 800-945-6171 to set up an appointment. Officials said the turnaround time for test results is typically 3-4 days.
You can now schedule an appoint online as well. Appointments are available by going to www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing.
A walk-up testing site opened on Monday at the Cathedral City library. The site will be open from Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm. Call for an appointment by calling (800) 945-6171.
There is a testing site open in Coachella, on 85365 Dillon Road. The Coachella site will be open Fridays and Saturdays. Call (833) 624-1097 to set-up a testing appointment.
The state also opened eight testing sites across Riverside County that could test 1,000 people every day.
The following locations will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment only:
- Moses Schaffer Community Center
21565 Steele Peak
Perris, CA 92570
- Mead Valley Senior Center
21091 Rider St., Suite 102
Perris, CA 92570
- Jurupa Valley Fleet Center
5293 Mission Boulevard
Riverside, CA 92509
- Nellie Weaver Hall
3737 Crestview
Norco, CA 92860
The following locations will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Lozano Community Center
12-800 West Arroyo
Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240
- Noble Creek Community Center
390 W. Oak Valley Parkway
Beaumont, CA 92223
- Valle Vista Community Center
43935 E. Acacia Ave.
