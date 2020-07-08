Watch live: Gov. Newsom’s update on coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

Governor Gavin Newsom is delivering an update at noon Wednesday on the state of California's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a news conference ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state is ordering the closure of indoor operations for restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, zoos & museums, cardrooms, and family entertainment centers.

The order went into effect immediately and will last for the next three weeks in all counties that have been on the state's "watch list" for at least three days. This includes Riverside, Imperial, Los Angeles, & Orange counties.

"This doesn't mean restaurants shut down. It means we're trying to take activities, as many activities as we can, these mixed activities, concentrated activities, and move them outdoors," Newsoms said.

Newsom said the decision was made in response to spiking coronavirus cases.

A spokesperson for the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens, our local zoo, told News Channel 3 its indoor spaces have already been closed and will remain so now, so the zoo is not affected by this new order.

