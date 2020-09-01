Riverside County reports 244 cases, 7 deaths, and 637 recoveries since Monday
Case Changes Today
Riverside County reported 244 new cases since Monday. This brings the total amount of cases up to 53,153.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Additional Data
525,905 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 3,197 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 7 additional deaths since Monday, bringing the total to 1,026.
Riverside County reported 637 additional recoveries since Monday. The total number of recoveries is now at 44,024.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 6 additional patients hospitalized for coronavirus over the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 216.
Riverside County has the fifth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties having more patients. Riverside County only has 14 more patients than the next lowest county, Sacramento.
The county has no patients from correctional facilities or Imperial County as of August 27, according to the Emergency Management Department.
The county reported 5 fewer patients into the ICU today, bringing the total to 68. This is the lowest number of ICU patients reported in the county since June 17.
The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveals a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.
Coachella Valley Numbers
Today, the Coachella Valley reported 44 cases and 3 deaths.
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,447 cases and 67 deaths.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 09/01/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 126
Deaths: 3
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 48
Deaths: 1
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 1,806
Deaths: 29
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 2,521
Deaths: 25
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 53
Deaths: 4
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,043
Deaths: 22
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 43
Deaths: 4
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 209
Deaths: 4
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 42
Deaths: 2
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 3,447
Deaths: 67
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 748
Deaths: 18
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 416
Deaths: 8
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 122
Deaths: 1
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 313
Deaths: 3
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 956
Deaths: 50
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 997
Deaths: 44
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 228
Deaths: 21
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 44
Deaths: 2
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 161
Deaths: 0
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 211
Deaths: 0
· County Jails
There are 385 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails
There are 1,715 cases in the state's jails and 1,426 recoveries.
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
