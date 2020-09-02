Riverside County reports 153 cases, 7 deaths & 731 recoveries since Tuesday
Case Changes Today
Riverside County reported 153 new cases since Tuesday. This brings the total amount of cases up to 53,306.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Additional Data
530,475 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 4,570 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 7 additional deaths since Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,033.
Riverside County reported 731 additional recoveries since Tuesday. The total number of recoveries is now at 44,475.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 9 fewer patients hospitalized for coronavirus over the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 207.
Riverside County has the fifth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties having more patients. Riverside County has 20 more patients than the next lowest county, Sacramento.
The county has no patients from correctional facilities or Imperial County as of August 31, according to the Emergency Management Department.
The county reported 1 less patient into the ICU today, bringing the total to 67.
The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveals a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.
Coachella Valley Numbers
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,448 cases, 67 deaths, and 3,028 recoveries.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 09/02/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 126
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 114
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 49
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 43
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 1,814
Deaths: 29
Recoveries: 1,599
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 2,525
Deaths: 25
Recovered: 2,229
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 53
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 43
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,047
Deaths: 22
Recovered: 88
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 43
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 39
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 211
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 178
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 42
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 36
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 3,448
Deaths: 67
Recoveries: 3,028
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 747
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 662
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 418
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 364
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 122
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 110
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 313
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 278
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 959
Deaths: 50
Recovered: 833
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 998
Deaths: 44
Recovered: 840
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 228
Deaths: 22
Recovered: 183
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 45
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 37
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 162
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 148
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 213
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 168
· County Jails
There are 385 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails
There are 1,731 cases in the state's jails and 1,427 recoveries.
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
