Riverside County reports 397 new cases, 20 deaths, & 558 recoveries

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported 397 new cases since Wednesday. This brings the total amount of cases up to 53,703.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Additional Data

537,520 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 7,045 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

The county has not provided a doubling rate for any day this week, but the chart shows the rate continues to increase

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 20 additional deaths since Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,053.

Riverside County reported 558 additional recoveries since Tuesday. The total number of recoveries is now at 45,313.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 18 fewer patients hospitalized for coronavirus over the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 189.

Riverside County has the fifth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties having more patients.

The county has no patients from correctional facilities or Imperial County as of August 31, according to the Emergency Management Department.

The county reported 7 fewer patients into the ICU today, bringing the total to 60.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveals a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,461cases, 67 deaths, and 3,062 recoveries.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 09/03/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 126

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 114

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 49

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 43

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,818

Deaths: 30

Recoveries: 1,576

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,541

Deaths: 26

Recovered: 2,255

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 53

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 43

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,053

Deaths: 23

Recovered: 894

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 39

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 211

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 178

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 42

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 37

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,461

Deaths: 67

Recoveries: 3,062

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 751

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 674

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 418

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 364

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 122

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 110

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 313

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 278

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 964

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 835

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,011

Deaths: 45

Recovered: 854

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 228

Deaths: 23

Recovered: 184

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 45

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 37

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 162

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 148

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 213

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 168



· County Jails

There are 387 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,736 cases in the state's jails and 1,427 recoveries.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you