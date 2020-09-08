Riverside County reports 585 cases, 8 deaths, & 2,128 recoveries since Friday
Case Changes Since Friday
Riverside County reported 585 new cases since Friday. This brings the total number of cases to 54,572. The county did not release cases totals over the weekend or Monday due to the holiday.
Additional Data
553,128 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 11,342 tests conducted over the past four days.
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 8 additional deaths since Friday, bringing the total to 1,075.
Recoveries continued to surpass the number of new cases by a significant amount. Since Friday, Riverside County has reported 2,128 additional recoveries. The total number of recoveries is now at 48,118.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 10 fewer patients hospitalized for coronavirus over the four-days. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 175.
Riverside County has the fifth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties having more patients.
The county reported 3 fewer patients into the ICU today, bringing the total to 60.
The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveals a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.
Coachella Valley Numbers
The Coachella Valley reported 83 cases and two deaths today. This brings the total number of cases to 13,661. The valley has 318 deaths.
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,512 cases, 67 deaths, and 3,203 recoveries.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 09/08/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 130
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 121
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 59
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 48
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 1,831
Deaths: 31
Recoveries: 1,672
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 2,581
Deaths: 28
Recovered: 2,357
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 54
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 46
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,065
Deaths: 24
Recovered: 962
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 43
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 39
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 213
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 190
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 44
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 40
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 3,512
Deaths: 67
Recoveries: 3,203
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 759
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 701
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 427
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 385
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 122
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 112
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 320
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 297
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 984
Deaths: 51
Recovered: 866
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,016
Deaths: 44
Recovered: 902
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 229
Deaths: 23
Recovered: 191
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 45
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 41
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 169
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 155
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 217
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 190
· County Jails
There are 391 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 306 recoveries.· · State Jails
There are 1,813 cases in the state's jails and 1,480 recoveries.
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
