Riverside County reports 163 new cases, 10 deaths, & 643 recoveries since Monday

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported 163 new cases since Monday. This brings the total number of cases to 54,735.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Additional Data

556,173 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 3,045 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 10 additional deaths since Monday, bringing the total to 1,085.

Recoveries continued to surpass the number of new cases by a significant amount. Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 643 additional recoveries. The total number of recoveries is now at 48,761.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 10 additional patients hospitalized for coronavirus. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 185.

Riverside County has the fifth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties having more patients.

The county reported 2 additional patients into the ICU today, bringing the total to 62.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveals a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.

Coachella Valley Numbers

The Coachella Valley had 37 new cases and three deaths (One each in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and Indio.)



The valley's totals are now:

13,698 cases

321 deaths

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,515 cases, 68 deaths, and 3,235 recoveries.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 09/09/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 130

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 121

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 59

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 49

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,846

Deaths: 31

Recoveries: 1,697

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,586

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 2,379

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 54

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 47

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,067

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 968

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 39

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 213

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 196

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 44

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 41

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,515

Deaths: 68

Recoveries: 3,235

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 763

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 703

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 427

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 390

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 122

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 114

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 321

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 299

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 986

Deaths: 52

Recovered: 869

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,020

Deaths: 45

Recovered: 916

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 230

Deaths: 23

Recovered: 193

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 45

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 42

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 170

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 158

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 218

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 192



· County Jails

There are 394 cases in the County's jails, with 3 deaths, and 307 recoveries.· · State Jails

There are 1,812 cases in the state's jails and 1,480 recoveries.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you