Riverside County reports 188 new cases, 6 deaths, & 253 recoveries since Wednesday

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported 188 new cases since Wednesday. This brings the total number of cases to 57,883.

Riverside County Moves to Next Tier of Reopening

Riverside County officially moved to the red tier of reopening on Tuesday. This means many businesses are able to reopen indoors at a limited capacity.

#BREAKING Dr. Cameron Kaiser confirms Riverside County has been given the ok to move from the purple, most restrictive #coronavirus tier, to the red.



MORE: https://t.co/O8DIbjPDe3 pic.twitter.com/GDxQG9n6DP — Madison Weil (@MadisonKESQ) September 22, 2020

In order for schools to allow for the return of in-person classes, the county has to stay in the red tier for at least another two weeks.

Testing

625,264 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 6,366 tests conducted reported since Wednesday

The county is encouraging residents to continue to get tested, as it helps the county continue to the reopening process.

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 6 additional death over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,179.

Riverside County has reported 253 additional recoveries over the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is now at 53,257.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 9 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. The total number of hospitalized patients is now 141.

Riverside County has the sixth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Sacramento counties having more patients.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU remained at its lowest total since April 4. Today, the county reported 2 fewer patients in the ICU, the total remains at 40.

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveal a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,657 cases, 71 deaths, and 3,473 recoveries.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 09/24/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 135

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 124

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 60

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 58

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,902

Deaths: 32

Recoveries: 1,831

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,657

Deaths: 27

Recovered: 2,556

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 64

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 51

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,109

Deaths: 26

Recovered: 1,050

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 40

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 218

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 211

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 46

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 43

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,657

Deaths: 71

Recoveries: 3,473

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 784

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 750

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 445

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 418

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 129

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 123

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 332

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 319

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 1,017

Deaths: 55

Recovered: 931

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,046

Deaths: 51

Recovered: 973

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 236

Deaths: 23

Recovered: 207

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 49

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 44

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 176

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 171

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 226

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 221



· County Jails

There are 427 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 345 recoveries.· · State Jails

There are 2,258 cases in the state's jails and 1,518 recoveries.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.