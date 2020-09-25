Riverside County reports 295 new cases, 10 deaths, & 152 recoveries since Thursday
Case Changes Today
Riverside County reported 295 new cases since Thursday. This brings the total number of cases to 58,178.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Riverside County Moves to Next Tier of Reopening
Riverside County officially moved to the red tier of reopening on Tuesday. This means many businesses are able to reopen indoors at a limited capacity.
#BREAKING Dr. Cameron Kaiser confirms Riverside County has been given the ok to move from the purple, most restrictive #coronavirus tier, to the red. Here's what changes you can expect in various industries @KESQ— Madison Weil (@MadisonKESQ) September 22, 2020
In order for schools to allow for the return of in-person classes, the county has to stay in the red tier for at least another two weeks.
Testing
629,887 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 4,623 tests conducted reported since Thursday.
The county is encouraging residents to continue to get tested, as it helps the county continue to the reopening process.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 10 additional death over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,189.
Riverside County has reported 152 additional recoveries over the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is now at 53,409.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 1 additional COVID-19 hospitalization over the past 24 hours. The total number of hospitalized patients is now 142.
Riverside County has the sixth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Sacramento counties having more patients.
As for ICU patients, the county reported 1 fewer patients in the ICU. There are currently 39 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU, it's the first time the county has been under 40 ICU patients since the start of April.
The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveal a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.
Coachella Valley Numbers
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,667 cases, 72 deaths, and 3,484 recoveries.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 09/25/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 135
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 126
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 60
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 58
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 1,910
Deaths: 32
Recoveries: 1,832
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 2,661
Deaths: 27
Recovered: 2,558
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 66
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 51
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,117
Deaths: 26
Recovered: 1,052
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 43
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 40
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 218
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 211
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 46
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 42
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 3,667
Deaths: 72
Recoveries: 3,484
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 794
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 754
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 446
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 418
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 129
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 123
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 332
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 319
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 1,021
Deaths: 55
Recovered: 931
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,050
Deaths: 51
Recovered: 974
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 237
Deaths: 23
Recovered: 207
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 49
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 44
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 181
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 171
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 226
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 221
· County Jails
There are 428 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 345 recoveries.· · State Jails
There are 2,284 cases in the state's jails and 1,523 recoveries.
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
