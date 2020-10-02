Riverside County reports 446 new cases, 5 deaths, & 332 recoveries since Thursday

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported 446 new cases since Thursday. This brings the total number of cases to 59,934.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

What's Open In Riverside County?

Restaurants indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

All retail indoors (max 50% capacity)

Shopping centers indoors (max 50% capacity, closed common areas)

Museums, zoos, and aquariums indoors (max 25% capacity)

Places of worship indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Movie theaters indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Gyms and fitness centers indoors (max 10% capacity)

#BREAKING Dr. Cameron Kaiser confirms Riverside County has been given the ok to move from the purple, most restrictive #coronavirus tier, to the red. Here's what changes you can expect in various industries @KESQ



MORE: https://t.co/O8DIbjPDe3 pic.twitter.com/GDxQG9n6DP — Madison Weil (@MadisonKESQ) September 22, 2020

Hair & nail salons, as well as barbershops are already open indoors with modifications.

Riverside County has to remain in the red tier for at least one more week (until Oct. 6) before in-person classes can return. The Palm Springs Unified School District is planning on returning to class in January at 50% capacity.

Some schools have already returned to indoor learning after applying for a school waiver.

Click here to see the list of school waiver applicants

Testing

654,372 tests have been conducted which is up by 7,812 since Wednesday.

The county is encouraging residents to continue to get tested, as it helps the county continue to the reopening process.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 5 additional deaths today bringing the total to 1,231.

Riverside County has reported 332 additional recoveries since Wednesday. The total number of recoveries is now at 54,736.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 11 additional COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. Just yesterday, the county reported 11 fewer hospitalizations, so we are right back up to 130 total patients in county hospitals.

Riverside County has the fifth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, and counties having more patients.

As for ICU patients, the county reported one fewer patient in the ICU. There are currently 39 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveal a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,710 cases, 74 deaths, and 3,529 recoveries.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 10/02/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 137

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 127

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 60

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 59

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,939

Deaths: 32

Recoveries: 1,856

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,695

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 2,596

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 71

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 59

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,138

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 1,067

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 45

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 40

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 225

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 213

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 47

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 42

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,710

Deaths: 74

Recoveries: 3,529

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 816

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 760

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 455

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 421

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 139

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 126

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 333

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 324

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 1,042

Deaths: 57

Recovered: 947

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,093

Deaths: 51

Recovered: 978

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 247

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 214

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 49

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 44

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 186

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 173

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 231

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 225



· County Jails

There are 433 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 371 recoveries.· · State Jails

There are 2,777 cases in the state's jails and 1,594 recoveries.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.