Riverside County reports 347 new cases, 6 deaths, & 254 recoveries since Tuesday

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported 347 new cases since Tuesday. This brings the total number of cases to 62,900.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Riverside County will remain in the red tier of reopening for now, but that could possibly change next week

Riverside County remains at risk of regressing into the most restrictive tier of reopening, or the "purple" tier, as it has failed certain thresholds.

Riverside County meets the positivity rate and HPI thresholds but does not meet the cases per day per 100K and adjusted rate tier. The two thresholds that Riverside County did not meet this week also grew.

The California Department of Public Health granted the county a one-week adjudication process to improve the metrics.

Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser continued to push for more residents to get tested and take the necessary steps to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

"Whether or not we stay red or return to purple, we have to get people tested to find cases, and continue to use facial coverings, social distance and avoid gatherings. If we return to purple, we want to get back to red as quickly as we can. If we stay red, we want to progress. We can't do either of those things without individuals, businesses and institutions working together to reduce spread," said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer.

A move back to the purple tier would businesses and services once again close indoor operations.

What's Open In Riverside County?

Restaurants indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

All retail indoors (max 50% capacity)

Shopping centers indoors (max 50% capacity, closed common areas)

Museums, zoos, and aquariums indoors (max 25% capacity)

Places of worship indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Movie theaters indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Gyms and fitness centers indoors (max 10% capacity)

Hair & nail salons, as well as barbershops are already open indoors with modifications.

Riverside County has to remain in the red tier for at least one more week (until Oct. 6) before in-person classes can return. The Palm Springs Unified School District is planning on returning to class in January at 50% capacity.

Some schools have already returned to indoor learning after applying for a school waiver.

Click here to see the list of school waiver applicants

Testing

721,719 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 2,931 over the past 24 hours.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 6 additional death since Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,264.

Riverside County has reported 254 additional recoveries over the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is now at 56,913.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported three additional COVID-19 hospitalizations since Tuesday. The total number of patients is now 149.

As for ICU patients, the county reported three additional patients in the ICU for the second day in a row. There are currently 45 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU.

Riverside County has the fifth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, and counties having more patients.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveal a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,850 cases, 74 deaths, and 3,605 recoveries.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 10/14/20)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 141

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 132

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 64

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 59

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 2,007

Deaths: 34

Recoveries: 1,898

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,785

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 2,655

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 73

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 64

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,167

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 1,093

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 45

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 40

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 232

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 238

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 51

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 46

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,850

Deaths: 74

Recoveries: 3,605

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 865

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 789

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 464

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 436

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 145

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 134

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 342

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 328

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 1,068

Deaths: 58

Recovered: 971

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,143

Deaths: 52

Recovered: 1,015

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 256

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 224

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 49

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 44

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 191

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 181

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 243

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 230

· County Jails

There are 444 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 383 recoveries.·

· State Jails

There are 3,066 cases in the state's jails and 1,734 recoveries.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.