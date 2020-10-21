Riverside County reports 338 new cases, 2 deaths, & 222 recoveries since Tuesday

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported 338 new cases since Tuesday. This brings the total number of cases to 65,056.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Riverside County moves back to the purple tier of reopening, closing several indoor businesses and services once again

Riverside County was moved back to the most restrictive tier of reopening on Tuesday after the county continued to fail to meet certain thresholds. As a result, certain businesses and have 72 hours to shut down indoor services. The county will remain in the purple tier for at least three weeks.

Last week, Riverside County was granted a one-week adjudication process to improve the metrics, but the case rate per day per 100K metric actually went up in that week. The adjusted case rate only dropped by .1, while the county's positivity rate and HPI metrics remained at "red" tier levels.

Riverside County metrics (10/20/20)

Riverside County metrics (10/13/20)

In order for Riverside County to move ahead with reopening again, the adjusted case rate will need to be between 4 to 7 per day per 100K. The positivity rate will need to remain between 5% and 8% and the health equity metric needs to remain between 5.3% and 8%.

“Although we submitted a timely request for adjudication and the state appreciates the efforts made by the state on testing and education,” Dr. Kaiser said to the Board of Supervisors. “Our COVID-19 case rates remain elevated, even without the testing penalty, and the state believes that additional time and adjudication will not rectify this.”

Restaurants, retail, museums, zoos, places of worship, movie theater, gyms & fitness will have to close indoor operations again.

All personal care services (Nail & hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors) were moved into the purple tier will be able to continue inside operations, a county spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

"The return to the purple tier will adversely impact small businesses like restaurants and gyms which were able to provide indoor services in the red tier after having business operations restricted for several months throughout the course of the pandemic," County officials said in a news release. "The state also announced today that all personal care services were moved into the purple reopening tier and may continue inside operations."

Testing

772,027 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 8,525 over the past 24 hours.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 2 additional COVID-19 death since Monday, the total number of deaths is 1,275.

Riverside County has reported 222 additional recoveries over the same time span. The total number of recoveries is now at 58,458.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 10 additional COVID-19 hospitalizations since Monday. The total number of patients is 167.

As for ICU patients, the county reported five fewer patients in the ICU. There are currently 37 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU.

Riverside County has the fifth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, and counties having more patients.

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveal a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,930 cases, 76 deaths, and 3,680 recoveries.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 10/21/20)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 147

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 135

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 65

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 62

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 2,049

Deaths: 34

Recoveries: 1,939

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,851

Deaths: 29

Recovered: 2,703

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 74

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 66

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,187

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 1,108

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 48

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 40

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 239

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 223

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 53

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 47

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,930

Deaths: 76

Recoveries: 3,680

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 888

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 818

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 479

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 445

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 149

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 137

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 352

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 331

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 1,111

Deaths: 58

Recovered: 987

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,163

Deaths: 53

Recovered: 1,036

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 262

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 226

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 50

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 45

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 192

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 186

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 247

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 234

· County Jails

There are 452 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 395 recoveries.·

· State Jails

There are 3,110 cases in the state's jails and 1,815 recoveries.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.