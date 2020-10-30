Live: New lab opening in CA to increase coronavirus testing capacity

Coronavirus

A new laboratory in California will "dramatically increase CA's #COVID19 testing capacity & create hundreds of new jobs," promised Governor Gavin Newsom in a morning tweet Friday.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Testing

821,513 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 8,562 over the past 24 hours.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

County officials revealed on Thursday that the hours at the Indio testing site will be expanded. Starting Tuesday, the hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 1 additional COVID-19 death since Wednesday, the total number of deaths is 1,306.

During Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.

Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, also increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.

"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.

Riverside County has reported 318 additional recoveries over the same time span. The total number of recoveries is now at 60,172.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 1 additional patient hospitalized for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. The total number of patients is 149.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU increased by 3 patients, bringing the total 35.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveal a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 4,056 cases, 80 deaths, and 3,764 recoveries.

