Riverside County reports 1,668 new cases, 7 deaths, & 24 hospitalizations since Friday

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported 1,668 new cases since Thursday. This brings the total number of cases to 75,848.

Most counties moved to purple tier, Newsom considering statewide curfew

Governor Gavin Newsom announced announced the state is hitting an

"emergency brake'' on economic activity, moving 28 counties back to the most restrictive tier of California's matrix governing business operations.

Full Details: Newsom 'sounding the alarm,' considering curfew as CA sees highest rate increase of coronavirus cases yet

The governor also announced that the administration is discussing the possibility of a statewide curfew.

This comes after what the governor called an "unprecedented" spike in new coronavirus cases across the state.

Newsom said daily cases numbers in the state "have doubled just in

the last 10 days. This is simply the fastest increase California has seen since

the beginning of this pandemic.''

At the start of November, the state saw a 51.3% increase in a one-week period, he said.

The move means 41 of the state's 58 counties are now in the restrictive "purple" tier, which severely restricts capacity at retail establishments, closes fitness centers and limits restaurants to limited outdoor-only service .

Riverside County has been in the purple tier since Oct. 20 and has continued to move further away from the metrics needed to move into the red tier.

Testing

950,956 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 29,074 over the weekend.

Riverside County will need to tests at least 52,500 people a week in order to move out of the state's most restrictive tier of reopening.

County officials say that number of tested will allow health experts to identify hotspots of community spread and isolate those who may or may not have symptoms and are unknowingly spreading the disease.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

The hours at the Indio testing site have been expanded. Starting Tuesday, the hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 7 additional COVID-19 death since Friday, the total number of deaths is 1,374.

During last week's, Board of Supervisors meeting, Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.

Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, also increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.

"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County has reported 644 additional recoveries over the same time span. The total number of recoveries is now at 63,724.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 24 additional patients hospitalized for COVID-19 since Friday. The total number of patients is 310. This is the first time the number of patients in hospitals has surpassed 300 since August 19.

The number of ICU patients increased by 13 patients over the weekend, bringing the total to 78. This the most patients in the county's ICUs since August 10.

Last Monday, Eisenhower Health posted a letter warning of an alarming increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"Needless to say, this is an alarming trend and one that we anticipated based on our current positivity rate; however, the inpatient cases admitted over the last 24 hours is unprecedented," wrote Eisenhower Health COO Martin Massiello.

Full Details: Eisenhower Health warning of alarming increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalizations and ICUs are on the rise across the state, according to Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly.

As of Nov. 10, hospitalizations are up 31.6% percent over the past 14 days in the state. ICUs have seen a 29.6 percent rise in ICU's in the state.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero spoke with county officials about the recent increase in hospitalizations.

“We have had an increase in hospitalizations let say over the last month, which is somewhat alarming, but our capacity for ICU beds and overall beds is well within the capacity of our hospitals," said County Spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr.

Coachella Valley Numbers

The Coachella Valley reported 228 cases (17,321 total).

The valley reported 2 deaths. One in Desert Hot Springs and 1 in Mecca.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 11/16/20)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 169

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 143

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 71

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 65

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 2,254

Deaths: 38

Recoveries: 2,054

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 3,115

Deaths: 32

Recovered: 2,855

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 84

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 69

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,336

Deaths: 30

Recovered: 1,177

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 62

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 48

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 270

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 239

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 60

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 50

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 4,403

Deaths: 90

Recoveries: 3,946

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 1023

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 887

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 528

Deaths: 11

Recovered: 472

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 186

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 147

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 392

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 351

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 1,273

Deaths: 59

Recovered: 1,063

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,307

Deaths: 59

Recovered: 1,123

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 300

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 247

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 55

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 52

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 210

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 190

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 291

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 250

· County Jails

There are 492 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 437 recoveries.·

· State Jails

There are 3,493 cases in the state's jails and 2,922 recoveries.

