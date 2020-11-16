Riverside County reports 1,668 new cases, 7 deaths, & 24 hospitalizations since Friday
Riverside County reported 1,668 new cases since Thursday. This brings the total number of cases to 75,848.
Most counties moved to purple tier, Newsom considering statewide curfew
Governor Gavin Newsom announced announced the state is hitting an
"emergency brake'' on economic activity, moving 28 counties back to the most restrictive tier of California's matrix governing business operations.
The governor also announced that the administration is discussing the possibility of a statewide curfew.
This comes after what the governor called an "unprecedented" spike in new coronavirus cases across the state.
Newsom said daily cases numbers in the state "have doubled just in
the last 10 days. This is simply the fastest increase California has seen since
the beginning of this pandemic.''
At the start of November, the state saw a 51.3% increase in a one-week period, he said.
The move means 41 of the state's 58 counties are now in the restrictive
"purple" tier, which severely restricts capacity at retail establishments, closes fitness centers and limits restaurants to limited outdoor-only service.
Riverside County has been in the purple tier since Oct. 20 and has continued to move further away from the metrics needed to move into the red tier.
Testing
950,956 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 29,074 over the weekend.
Riverside County will need to tests at least 52,500 people a week in order to move out of the state's most restrictive tier of reopening.
County officials say that number of tested will allow health experts to identify hotspots of community spread and isolate those who may or may not have symptoms and are unknowingly spreading the disease.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
The hours at the Indio testing site have been expanded. Starting Tuesday, the hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 7 additional COVID-19 death since Friday, the total number of deaths is 1,374.
During last week's, Board of Supervisors meeting, Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.
Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, also increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.
"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.
Riverside County has reported 644 additional recoveries over the same time span. The total number of recoveries is now at 63,724.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 24 additional patients hospitalized for COVID-19 since Friday. The total number of patients is 310. This is the first time the number of patients in hospitals has surpassed 300 since August 19.
The number of ICU patients increased by 13 patients over the weekend, bringing the total to 78. This the most patients in the county's ICUs since August 10.
Last Monday, Eisenhower Health posted a letter warning of an alarming increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
"Needless to say, this is an alarming trend and one that we anticipated based on our current positivity rate; however, the inpatient cases admitted over the last 24 hours is unprecedented," wrote Eisenhower Health COO Martin Massiello.
Hospitalizations and ICUs are on the rise across the state, according to Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly.
As of Nov. 10, hospitalizations are up 31.6% percent over the past 14 days in the state. ICUs have seen a 29.6 percent rise in ICU's in the state.
News Channel 3's Dani Romero spoke with county officials about the recent increase in hospitalizations.
“We have had an increase in hospitalizations let say over the last month, which is somewhat alarming, but our capacity for ICU beds and overall beds is well within the capacity of our hospitals," said County Spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr.
Coachella Valley Numbers
The Coachella Valley reported 228 cases (17,321 total).
The valley reported 2 deaths. One in Desert Hot Springs and 1 in Mecca.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 11/16/20)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 169
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 143
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 71
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 65
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 2,254
Deaths: 38
Recoveries: 2,054
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 3,115
Deaths: 32
Recovered: 2,855
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 84
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 69
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,336
Deaths: 30
Recovered: 1,177
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 62
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 48
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 270
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 239
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 60
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 50
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 4,403
Deaths: 90
Recoveries: 3,946
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 1023
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 887
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 528
Deaths: 11
Recovered: 472
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 186
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 147
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 392
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 351
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 1,273
Deaths: 59
Recovered: 1,063
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,307
Deaths: 59
Recovered: 1,123
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 300
Deaths: 24
Recovered: 247
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 55
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 52
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 210
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 190
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 291
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 250
· County Jails
There are 492 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 437 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 3,493 cases in the state's jails and 2,922 recoveries.
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
