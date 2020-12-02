Riverside County reports 1,072 new cases & 28 more hospitalizations since Tuesday

Coronavirus

Case Changes

Riverside County reported 1,072 new cases since Tuesday. This brings the total number of cases to 85,896.

Governor Newsom warns of a possible stay-at-home order if current trends continue

Governor Gavin Newsom said in his update on Monday, Nov 30 that if coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue surging at their current level across the state, "we're going to have to take much more dramatic, arguably drastic action,'' including a possible stay-at-home order.

California’s #COVID19 hospitalizations have increased by 89% in the last two weeks.



If these trends continue, our current hospitalizations could increase by 2-3 times within ONE MONTH. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 30, 2020

The current orders are a 10 p.m. curfew for counties in the purple tier, this includes Riverside County. This remains in effect until Dec. 21.

Details: California implements 10 p.m. curfew for counties in purple tier

51 of the state's 58 counties, or 99.1% of the state's population, are currently in the restrictive "purple" tier, which severely restricts capacity at retail establishments, closes fitness centers and limits restaurants to limited outdoor-only service .

"The virus is spreading at a pace we haven't seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm," Newsom said. "It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We've done it before and we must do it again."

Riverside County has been in the purple tier since Oct. 20 and has continued to move further away from the metrics needed to move into the red tier.

Riverside County metrics for this week (Nov. 30)

28.5 new covid cases per day per 100K (Was 38.9 on Nov. 28)

21.2 adjusted case rate for tier assignment (Was 27.7 on Nov. 28)

7.7% positivity rate (Was 10.1% on Nov. 28)

This comes just a few days after the California Department of Public Health issued a stricter mandate requiring people to wear face coverings when outside of the home at all times with few exceptions.

More Details: California issues mandate requiring face coverings at all times when outdoors

Testing

1,131,710 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 9,675 since over the past 24 hours..

Riverside County will need to tests at least 52,500 people a week in order to move out of the state's most restrictive tier of reopening.

County officials say that number of tested will allow health experts to identify hotspots of community spread and isolate those who may or may not have symptoms and are unknowingly spreading the disease.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

The hours at the Indio testing site have been expanded. Starting Tuesday, the hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 1 additional COVID-19 death since Tuesday. The total number of deaths remains at 1,444.

In November, Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.

Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, also increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.

"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County has reported 252 additional recoveries over the same time span. The total number of recoveries is now at 67,734.

Hospitalizations

COVID-related hospitalizations increased by 28 patients since Tuesday, bringing the total up to 628. This is the most coronavirus-related patients in Riverside County in a single time since the start of the pandemic.

Riverside County reported 1 less patient in the ICU for coronavirus since Tuesday. There are currently 126 patients in ICUs across Riverside County.

Earlier this month, Eisenhower Health shared an update on how the situation is looking at the hospital.

Chief Operating Officer, Martin Massiello, noted that while current trends are in line with what hospital officials predicted, the Epidemiology Department is predicting that the surge will be worse than the one in July.

Read: Eisenhower COO: Predictions show current surge will be worse than in July

Also this month, the hospital published a note to staff from Masiello raising the alarm on a sharp increase of cases at the hospital.

The 7-day percent positivity rate at Eisenhower Health is currently 11%, a 14% increase in the past four days. Just two weeks ago, the percent positivity rate at the hospital was 5%, the highest it had been since August.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 12/02/20)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 206

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 151

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 90

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 67

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 2,418

Deaths: 39

Recoveries: 2,099

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 3,331

Deaths: 33

Recovered: 2,935

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 90

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 72

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,466

Deaths: 30

Recovered: 1,214

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 75

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 51

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 287

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 246

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 71

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 52

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 4,719

Deaths: 95

Recoveries: 4,046

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 1,101

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 931

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 573

Deaths: 11

Recovered: 485

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 202

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 161

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 427

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 369

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 1,403

Deaths: 63

Recovered: 1,111

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,394

Deaths: 64

Recovered: 1,153

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 335

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 257

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 59

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 52

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 233

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 199

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 321

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 260

· County Jails

There are 536 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 458 recoveries.·

· State Jails

There are 3,540 cases in the state's jails and 3,112 recoveries.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.