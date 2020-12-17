Riverside County healthcare workers receive COVID vaccine

Coronavirus

It's another big day for Riverside County with more coronavirus vaccines being distributed nationwide and here at home.

Early Friday morning, the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered to a housekeeping staff member and a doctor at Riverside University Health Medical Center.

About 35 vaccines were given and healthcare workers told News Channel 3 they are planning to administer about 60-70 more doses throughout the day.

This is part of the first phase of administering the vaccine and it is going to healthcare workers that are dealing with the sickest of the sick. That includes those that work in the I-C-U, emergency rooms, and skilled nursing facilities.

County officials and healthcare workers came together at R-U-H-S to talk about their experience in getting the vaccine.

Riverside University Health System Medical Center Pulmonary and Critical Care physician, Dr. Nikki Mittal said these past few weeks have been extremely hard, especially with the death toll rising. She was the first to get the vaccine.

"Its just been so hard. I've cried, I go home a lot of days and I cry and this week I've been doing clinic from home and I got the text yesterday, 'Do you want to sign up?' And I signed up and as soon as I even got the appointment to know that I'm getting it, I felt like 30 pounds lifted off my shoulders," Dr. Mittal said.

The first shipment from Pfizer arrived at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs Thursday morning. Five medical professionals received the vaccine, become the first in the valley to do so.

The county expects to receive a total of 14,000 to 15,000 doses of the vaccine in this first shipments Our local hospitals (Desert Regional, JFK, and Eisenhower) will receive a total of 3,085 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Riverside County is expected to receive over 25,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over the next two weeks.

The first group to be vaccinated includes healthcare workers at acute care hospitals with “direct patient contact who have potential for direct or indirect exposure.” The next phases of distribution will prioritize critical or vulnerable populations as well as the general population.

Officials have expressed hope that the vaccine will help ease the strain on hospitals and healthcare workers amid a surge in cases and hospitalizations over the past month.

COVID-related hospitalizations in Riverside County have continually increased since Nov. 5.

On Nov. 5, Riverside County had 201 hospitalizations. By Dec. 7, hospitalizations had gone up to 700. A week later, the county passed 900 patients. As of Dec. 17, there are 1,054 patients in Riverside County hospital

The county reached 0% ICU bed availability on Monday. Local hospitals have begun to implement their surge plans, which involved converting rooms to make space for more patients.

