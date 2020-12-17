Riverside County reports 8,205 new cases, 42 deaths, & 54 more hospitalizations in past 24 hours

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported new 8,205 cases since Wednesday, bringing the total to 132,818.

FULL STORY: The coronavirus vaccine has arrived to the Coachella Valley, hear from the first local healthcare workers to receive it

The county's positivity rate has more than doubled over the month, going from 7.5% (On Nov. 14) to 18.5% (Dec. 14).

The county reported nearly 11,000 cases on Tuesday, mostly due to a backlog according to officials

Riverside County was the 11th county in the United States to surpass 100,000 total cases, according to John Hopkins University.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Stay-at-home Order in place in Southern California Region (Including Riverside County)

The ICU bed availability in the Southern California region remains under 15% (Currently 0.0%), meaning the stay-at-home order remains in effect.

Click here for more details on the new order

Barbershops and hair salons are now closed, restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery only, and capacity inside retail stores and shopping centers is maxed at 20%.

Hotels and lodging are able to stay remain open for critical infrastructure support, as can offices. Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open. Places of worship are restricted to outdoor only services.

The following businesses/recreational facilities will be required to close:

-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

-- indoor recreational facilities;

-- hair salons and barbershops;

-- personal care services;

-- museums, zoos, and aquariums;

-- movie theaters;

-- wineries;

-- bars, breweries and distilleries;

-- family entertainment centers;

-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;

-- limited services;

-- live audience sports; and

-- amusement parks

Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Testing

1,403,242 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 68,015 over the past 24 hours.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

The hours at the Indio testing site have been expanded. The hours of operation runs from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county tied its largest day-to-day increases in COVID deaths.

Today, the county reported 42 additional COVID-19 deaths. The record was set on Tuesday with 42 deaths.

The total number of deaths is now 1,708.

During Tuesday's board of supervisor meeting, Saruwatari noted that an analysis into suicides & overdoses in Riverside County revealed that suicides are down about 27% in the county, however, overdoses are up 19%. Most of the increase is in the 15-24 year-old age group, Saruwatari told Supervisors. 96% of the overdoses are unintentional.

In November, Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.

Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.

"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County has reported 259 additional recoveries over the same time span. The total number of recoveries is now at 71,539.

Hospitalizations

As mentioned above, COVID-related hospitalizations increased by 54 patients since Wednesday, bringing the total up to 1,054.

Riverside County is now the fifth county in the state to pass 1,000 patients.

Hospitalizations have continued to increase in the county since Nov. 5. On Nov. 5, Riverside County had 201 hospitalizations. By Dec. 7, hospitalizations had gone up to 700. A week later, the county passed 900 patients.

This is the most coronavirus-related patients in Riverside County in a single time since the start of the pandemic. The previous peak prior to this surge was 550 hospitalizations back in late July.

The county reported 17 more COVID-19 patients in the ICU. This brings the total to 212 the highest number of COVID patients in the ICU since the start of the pandemic.

The previous record being set back on July 30 with 167 patients.

var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1606943898046'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; if ( divElement.offsetWidth > 800 ) { vizElement.style.width='1300px';vizElement.style.height='877px';} else if ( divElement.offsetWidth > 500 ) { vizElement.style.width='1300px';vizElement.style.height='877px';} else { vizElement.style.width='100%';vizElement.style.height='2827px';} var scriptElement = document.createElement('script'); scriptElement.src = 'https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js'; vizElement.parentNode.insertBefore(scriptElement, vizElement);

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

This comes as the county's ICU bed availability percentage remains at 0%, meaning hospitals are in their surge plans. Hospitals are converting rooms to make room for more patients.

Full Story: Riverside County ICU bed availability plunges to 0.0%; What that means moving forward

Coachella Valley Numbers

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 12/17/20)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 289

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 160

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 124

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 70

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 3,450

Deaths: 45

Recoveries: 2,168

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 4,375

Deaths: 39

Recovered: 3,006

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 128

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 79

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,994

Deaths: 32

Recovered: 1,270

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 112

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 56

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 438

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 258

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 107

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 55

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 6,338

Deaths: 103

Recoveries: 4,190

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 1,524

Deaths: 23

Recovered: 964

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 679

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 501

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 238

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 173

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 517

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 383

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 1,884

Deaths: 67

Recovered: 1,147

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,830

Deaths: 68

Recovered: 1,202

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 461

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 269

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 81

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 53

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 279

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 205

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 489

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 273

· County Jails

There are 668 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 476 recoveries.·

· State Jails

There are 3,674 cases in the state's jails and 3,293 recoveries.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.