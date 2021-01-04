San Bernardino passes 200,000 coronavirus cases

Coronavirus

San Bernardino officially became the 6th county in the United States to pass 200,000 coronavirus cases.

Courtesy of John Hopkins University

On December 4, San Bernardino County reached 100,000 cases. Over the past month, the county has doubled that following numerous record-breaking days.

The county has reported 188,436 cases are resolved

According to the county's health department, more than half the reported cases in the county have been in the 20-29, 30-39, and 40-49 age range.

The county has reported 5,138 confirmed cases among staff and residents of skilled nursing facilities.

The county has also reported numerous outbreak within its school districts, including over 55,000 new cases in the past two weeks. All but one of the county's school districts remain in the purple tier of risk, meaning reports of more than 7 new cases a day.

The nearest school district to the Coachella Valley, Morongo Unified School District which covers Twentynine Palms and Joshua Tree, is among the lowest district in terms of total cases. MUSD has reported 1,594 total cases, including 191 youth cases (ages 5-19)

The county's has been experiencing a surge in cases since early November. Before November, San Bernardino was trailing Riverside County in terms of cases but on Nov. 18, San Bernardino passed Riverside at about 77,000 cases.

Meanwhile, despite having more cases than Riverside County (180,553 as of Dec. 31), San Bernardino County has around 500 fewer COVID deaths. That could change later today as Riverside County's data has not been updated since Dec. 31.

Deaths:

San Bernardino County - 1,449

Riverside County - 1,985

Over half of San Bernardino's COVID deaths have been reported among the 70+ age range.

While San Bernardino County has fewer deaths, it does have a lot more COVID-related hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations:

San Bernardino County - 1,715 patients (355 in the ICU)

- 1,715 patients (355 in the ICU) Riverside County - 1,543 (330 in the ICU) (As of Jan 4.)

According to census.gov, Riverside County has a population of 2,470,546 and San Bernardino County reported a population of 2,857,960, both as of July 2019. San Bernardino is the largest county in the United States in terms of size.

