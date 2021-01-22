10,000 more COVID vaccine appointments will be available Saturday at Noon

Coronavirus

Riverside County will make 10,000 more COVID vaccine clinic appointments available on Saturday at Noon.

The county also confirmed that the new COVID vaccine website is now up and functional. Many viewers reported issues with the site crashing earlier this week.

The new website to sign-up for vaccines is www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Residents 65 years of age or older who need help registering for an appointment, can call 2-1-1.

Brooke Federico, a county spokesperson, said during a briefing that additional call takers will be available. She added that 211 call takers CAN book appointments for residents. They have the same access as someone on the computer. The county is trying to find ways to be more efficient.

County leaders apologized for the issues residents have had trying to sign-up for the vaccine.

The new appointments will be made available for clinics opening next week in Indio, Beaumont, Corona, and Menifee. A clinic at Corona High School will be made available for residents 65 years and older only.

Appointments available on Saturday, Jan. 23 at noon.

8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Corona High School

1150 W. 10 Street

Corona, CA 92882 Coming Soon



65 years and Above Only 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Heritage High School

26001 Briggs Road

Menifee, CA 92585 Coming Soon



65 years and Above Only 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Indio Fairgrounds – Fullenwider Auditorium

46350 Arabia Street

Indio, CA 92504 Coming Soon



65 years and Above Only 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM San Gorgonio Middle School

1591 Cherry Ave.

Beaumont, CA 92223 Coming Soon



In Riverside County, people 65 years and older are able to get their coronavirus vaccine, along with adults of all ages if they work in education, law enforcement, food and agriculture, and emergency services.

That group makes up Phase 1B in the county's vaccine distribution framework. People in all tiers of Phase 1A can also be vaccinated.

F or employees in Phase 1A and 1B – Tier 1, an appointment and employee ID badge/letter from place of employment required or you will not be vaccinated

For those 65 years and older, an appointment and ID is required.

The clinics will provide vaccines free of charge but medical insurance information will be requested.

You must register and set-up an appointment in order to be vaccinated. If an individual cannot show proof of eligibility or does not have an appointment they will be turned away.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.