Riverside County reports 6,011 new cases, 80 deaths, & 193 fewer hospitalizations since Friday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 6,011 new cases since Friday, bringing the total of cases up to 264,363.

The Coachella Valley reported 920 new cases (45,068 total)

New Cases by City:

Desert Hot Springs - 80

Palm Springs - 65

Cathedral City - 136

Rancho Mirage - 128

Palm Desert - 66

Indian Wells - 3

La Quinta - 64

Indio - 204

Coachella - 129

Stay-at-home Order lifted in all Regions (Including Riverside County)

The stay-at-home order was lifted on Monday in all regions of California.

The move will allow for the resumption of outdoor dining, as well as at least some services at gyms, barbershops and nail salons, among other businesses.

Officials said that four-week ICU capacity projections for these three regions are above 15%, the threshold that allows regions to exit the order.

Counties will return to the color-coded tier system, with most counties returning to the 'purple' most restrictive tier, including us here in Riverside County.

Testing

Riverside County has conducted 2,114,876 tests. The county reported 103,486 tests conducted since Friday.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Deaths and Recoveries

Since Thursday the county reported 80 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 2,857.

The Coachella Valley reported 14 deaths bringing the total up to 681.

Deaths in Local Cities:

Palm Springs - 1

Cathedral City - 1

Palm Desert - 1

Rancho Mirage - 2

Indio - 5

La Quinta - 1

Coachella - 2

Sky Valley - 1

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 9,116 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 186,119 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 38 fewer hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. Since Friday, the county has reported 193 fewer patients in hospitals for coronavirus.

Read: COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County continue downward trend (01/19/21)

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County fell by 2 patients since Sunday. The county currently has 334 patients in the ICU.

Check Out: See inside COVID-19 unit at Eisenhower Health as hospital sees a surge in patients

The county's ICU bed availability percentage remains at 0%, however, the SoCal region is ICU capacity is projected to shoot up to 33.3% in the next 4 weeks.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/25/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 579

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 405



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 267

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 198



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,337

Deaths: 75

Recoveries: 4,594



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,267

Deaths: 61

Recovered: 5,615



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 313

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 194



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,674

Deaths: 48

Recovered: 2,662



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 227

Deaths: 14

Recovered: 156



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 816

Deaths: 14

Recovered: 583



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 172

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 130



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 11,136

Deaths: 162

Recoveries: 8,186



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 2,988

Deaths: 45

Recovered: 2,103



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,077

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 845



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 324

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 273



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 798

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 637



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,478

Deaths: 86

Recovered: 2,434



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,313

Deaths: 90

Recovered: 2,355



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 950

Deaths: 30

Recovered: 607



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 183

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 124



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 433

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 338



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 911

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 663



· County Jails

There are 917 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 768 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 4,934 cases in the state's jails and 4,150 recoveries.