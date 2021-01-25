Riverside County reports 6,011 new cases, 80 deaths, & 193 fewer hospitalizations since Friday
Riverside County reported 6,011 new cases since Friday, bringing the total of cases up to 264,363.
The Coachella Valley reported 920 new cases (45,068 total)
New Cases by City:
Desert Hot Springs - 80
Palm Springs - 65
Cathedral City - 136
Rancho Mirage - 128
Palm Desert - 66
Indian Wells - 3
La Quinta - 64
Indio - 204
Coachella - 129
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Stay-at-home Order lifted in all Regions (Including Riverside County)
The stay-at-home order was lifted on Monday in all regions of California.
The move will allow for the resumption of outdoor dining, as well as at least some services at gyms, barbershops and nail salons, among other businesses.
Officials said that four-week ICU capacity projections for these three regions are above 15%, the threshold that allows regions to exit the order.
Counties will return to the color-coded tier system, with most counties returning to the 'purple' most restrictive tier, including us here in Riverside County.
Testing
Riverside County has conducted 2,114,876 tests. The county reported 103,486 tests conducted since Friday.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Since Thursday the county reported 80 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 2,857.
The Coachella Valley reported 14 deaths bringing the total up to 681.
Deaths in Local Cities:
- Palm Springs - 1
- Cathedral City - 1
- Palm Desert - 1
- Rancho Mirage - 2
- Indio - 5
- La Quinta - 1
- Coachella - 2
- Sky Valley - 1
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 9,116 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 186,119 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 38 fewer hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. Since Friday, the county has reported 193 fewer patients in hospitals for coronavirus.
Read: COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County continue downward trend (01/19/21)
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County fell by 2 patients since Sunday. The county currently has 334 patients in the ICU.
Check Out: See inside COVID-19 unit at Eisenhower Health as hospital sees a surge in patients
The county's ICU bed availability percentage remains at 0%, however, the SoCal region is ICU capacity is projected to shoot up to 33.3% in the next 4 weeks.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/25/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 579
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 405
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 267
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 198
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,337
Deaths: 75
Recoveries: 4,594
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,267
Deaths: 61
Recovered: 5,615
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 313
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 194
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,674
Deaths: 48
Recovered: 2,662
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 227
Deaths: 14
Recovered: 156
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 816
Deaths: 14
Recovered: 583
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 172
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 130
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 11,136
Deaths: 162
Recoveries: 8,186
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 2,988
Deaths: 45
Recovered: 2,103
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,077
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 845
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 324
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 273
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 798
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 637
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,478
Deaths: 86
Recovered: 2,434
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,313
Deaths: 90
Recovered: 2,355
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 950
Deaths: 30
Recovered: 607
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 183
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 124
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 433
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 338
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 911
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 663
· County Jails
There are 917 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 768 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 4,934 cases in the state's jails and 4,150 recoveries.
