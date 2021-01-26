Riverside County reports 2,486 new cases, 113 deaths, & 1,936 recoveries since Monday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 2,486 new cases since Monday, bringing the total of cases up to 266,849.

Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.

The Coachella Valley reported 436 cases (45,504 total).

New Cases by City:

Desert Hot Springs - 29

Palm Springs - 19

Cathedral City - 58

Rancho Mirage - 12

Palm Desert - 33

Indian Wells - 3

La Quinta - 24

Indio - 132

Coachella - 72

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Stay-at-home Order lifted in all Regions (Including Riverside County)

The stay-at-home order was lifted on Monday in all regions of California.

Click here for more details

The move will allow for the resumption of outdoor dining, as well as at least some services at gyms, barbershops and nail salons, among other businesses.

Officials said that four-week ICU capacity projections for these three regions are above 15%, the threshold that allows regions to exit the order.

Counties will return to the color-coded tier system, with most counties returning to the 'purple' most restrictive tier, including us here in Riverside County.

Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Testing

Riverside County has conducted 2,126,270 tests. The county reported 11,394 tests conducted since Monday.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 113 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 2,970. The record for deaths reported in one day is 118 which was set on Jan. 15.

The Coachella Valley reported 19 deaths bringing the total up to 700.

Deaths in Local Cities:

Palm Springs - 3

Cathedral City - 4

Palm Desert - 1

Indio - 3

La Quinta - 1

Coachella - 6

Thermal - 1

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 1,936 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 188,055 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 39 fewer hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. Since Friday, the county has reported 232 fewer patients in hospitals for coronavirus.

Read: COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County continue downward trend (01/19/21)

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County fell by 15 patients since Monday. The county currently has 319 patients in the ICU.

Check Out: See inside COVID-19 unit at Eisenhower Health as hospital sees a surge in patients

The county's ICU bed availability percentage remains at 0%, however, the SoCal region is ICU capacity is projected to shoot up to 33.3% in the next 4 weeks.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/26/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 585

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 409



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 270

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 200



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,395

Deaths: 79

Recoveries: 4,644



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,339

Deaths: 67

Recovered: 5,668



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 315

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 197



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,703

Deaths: 48

Recovered: 2,687



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 231

Deaths: 14

Recovered: 157



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 823

Deaths: 14

Recovered: 585



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 175

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 130



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 11,268

Deaths: 165

Recoveries: 8,280



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,012

Deaths: 46

Recovered: 2,113



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,080

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 856



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 328

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 273



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 809

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 640



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,511

Deaths: 87

Recovered: 2,465



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,332

Deaths: 93

Recovered: 2,369



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 962

Deaths: 30

Recovered: 611



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 187

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 127



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 436

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 342



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 921

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 672



· County Jails

There are 919 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 773 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 4,933 cases in the state's jails and 4,152 recoveries.