Riverside County reports 2,486 new cases, 113 deaths, & 1,936 recoveries since Monday
Riverside County reported 2,486 new cases since Monday, bringing the total of cases up to 266,849.
Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.
The Coachella Valley reported 436 cases (45,504 total).
New Cases by City:
Desert Hot Springs - 29
Palm Springs - 19
Cathedral City - 58
Rancho Mirage - 12
Palm Desert - 33
Indian Wells - 3
La Quinta - 24
Indio - 132
Coachella - 72
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Stay-at-home Order lifted in all Regions (Including Riverside County)
The stay-at-home order was lifted on Monday in all regions of California.
The move will allow for the resumption of outdoor dining, as well as at least some services at gyms, barbershops and nail salons, among other businesses.
Officials said that four-week ICU capacity projections for these three regions are above 15%, the threshold that allows regions to exit the order.
Counties will return to the color-coded tier system, with most counties returning to the 'purple' most restrictive tier, including us here in Riverside County.
Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
Testing
Riverside County has conducted 2,126,270 tests. The county reported 11,394 tests conducted since Monday.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 113 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 2,970. The record for deaths reported in one day is 118 which was set on Jan. 15.
The Coachella Valley reported 19 deaths bringing the total up to 700.
Deaths in Local Cities:
- Palm Springs - 3
- Cathedral City - 4
- Palm Desert - 1
- Indio - 3
- La Quinta - 1
- Coachella - 6
- Thermal - 1
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 1,936 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 188,055 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 39 fewer hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. Since Friday, the county has reported 232 fewer patients in hospitals for coronavirus.
Read: COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County continue downward trend (01/19/21)
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County fell by 15 patients since Monday. The county currently has 319 patients in the ICU.
Check Out: See inside COVID-19 unit at Eisenhower Health as hospital sees a surge in patients
The county's ICU bed availability percentage remains at 0%, however, the SoCal region is ICU capacity is projected to shoot up to 33.3% in the next 4 weeks.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/26/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 585
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 409
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 270
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 200
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,395
Deaths: 79
Recoveries: 4,644
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,339
Deaths: 67
Recovered: 5,668
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 315
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 197
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,703
Deaths: 48
Recovered: 2,687
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 231
Deaths: 14
Recovered: 157
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 823
Deaths: 14
Recovered: 585
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 175
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 130
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 11,268
Deaths: 165
Recoveries: 8,280
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,012
Deaths: 46
Recovered: 2,113
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,080
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 856
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 328
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 273
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 809
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 640
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,511
Deaths: 87
Recovered: 2,465
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,332
Deaths: 93
Recovered: 2,369
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 962
Deaths: 30
Recovered: 611
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 187
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 127
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 436
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 342
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 921
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 672
· County Jails
There are 919 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 773 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 4,933 cases in the state's jails and 4,152 recoveries.
Comments