Rep. Raul Ruiz returns to the Coachella Valley after recovering from COVID

Coronavirus

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz is back in the Coachella Valley after recovering from coronavirus.

Ruiz announced late Wednesday night that he was cleared by the DC COVID case agent and is now once again in the Coachella Valley.

"I was cleared this morning by the DC COVID case manager and I called a coronavirus physician specialist friend for a second opinion," Ruiz wrote on Facebook.

Getting the all-clear from the case manager removes Ruiz from the COVID databases shared with airlines, along him to board a flight.

Despite his improved condition, Ruiz did note that he still gets winded when walking. He said some of the symptoms may linger for days or weeks, such as dry cough or low energy.

Ruiz announced that he tested positive for coronavirus last Tuesday.

He documented his condition nearly every day over the past week on social media. He reported his issues with coughing fits, loss of sense of smell, a low-grade fever, a headache, and loss of energy.

His symptoms slightly worsened over the weekend, but he did not require hospitalization.

Ruiz reported that his fever along with many other symptoms were gone this week.

On Tuesday, he wrote that he just needed to show the DC Public Health agent that his fever would not return again for 24 hours without the use of medication to suppress it and a significant reduction in symptoms.

"Studies using the gold standard use of cultures to identify active live viruses have shown that after 10 days of symptoms people who report no fevers for 24 hours without the use of medications for fever and have minimal to no symptoms are no longer contagious. My symptoms have greatly improved," Ruiz wrote on Tuesday.

The congressman was very excited to be reunited with his family as he has been battling the virus all week in Washington D.C.

"I’m home with my family, my treasures, my loves. Oh, how I missed them," Ruiz wrote.

Ruiz provided his update at a little after 9 p.m. He noted that he is exhausted and has an 8 a.m. start on Thursday.