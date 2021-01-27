Riverside County reports 1,641 new cases, 33 deaths, & 2,563 recoveries since Tuesday
Riverside County reported 1,641 new cases since Tuesday, bringing the total of cases up to 268,490.
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Stay-at-home Order lifted in all Regions (Including Riverside County)
The stay-at-home order was lifted on Monday in all regions of California.
The move will allow for the resumption of outdoor dining, as well as at least some services at gyms, barbershops and nail salons, among other businesses.
Officials said that four-week ICU capacity projections for these three regions are above 15%, the threshold that allows regions to exit the order.
Counties will return to the color-coded tier system, with most counties returning to the 'purple' most restrictive tier, including us here in Riverside County.
Testing
Riverside County has conducted 2,141,222 tests. The county reported 14,952 tests conducted since Tuesday.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 33 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,030.
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 2,563 recoveries since Tuesday. There are a total of 190,618 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 27 fewer hospitalizations over the past 24 hours.
Read: COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County continue downward trend (01/19/21)
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County fell by 4 patients since Tuesday. The county currently has 315 patients in the ICU.
Check Out: See inside COVID-19 unit at Eisenhower Health as hospital sees a surge in patients
The county's ICU bed availability percentage remains at 0%, however, the SoCal region is ICU capacity is projected to shoot up to 33.3% in the next 4 weeks.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/27/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 590
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 412
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 272
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 202
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,422
Deaths: 82
Recoveries: 4,726
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,374
Deaths: 67
Recovered: 5,744
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 318
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 211
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,725
Deaths: 49
Recovered: 2,738
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 232
Deaths: 14
Recovered: 158
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 824
Deaths: 15
Recovered: 594
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 175
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 131
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 11,309
Deaths: 165
Recoveries: 8,371
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,038
Deaths: 48
Recovered: 2,136
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,079
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 858
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 328
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 273
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 816
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 647
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,538
Deaths: 87
Recovered: 2,500
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,358
Deaths: 93
Recovered: 2,408
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 972
Deaths: 30
Recovered: 618
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 189
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 128
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 436
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 344
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 931
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 686
· County Jails
There are 925 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 776 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 4,955 cases in the state's jails and 4,173 recoveries.
