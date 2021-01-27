Riverside County reports 1,641 new cases, 33 deaths, & 2,563 recoveries since Tuesday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 1,641 new cases since Tuesday, bringing the total of cases up to 268,490.

Check out the county map below



Stay-at-home Order lifted in all Regions (Including Riverside County)

The stay-at-home order was lifted on Monday in all regions of California.

The move will allow for the resumption of outdoor dining, as well as at least some services at gyms, barbershops and nail salons, among other businesses.

Officials said that four-week ICU capacity projections for these three regions are above 15%, the threshold that allows regions to exit the order.

Counties will return to the color-coded tier system, with most counties returning to the 'purple' most restrictive tier, including us here in Riverside County.

Testing

Riverside County has conducted 2,141,222 tests. The county reported 14,952 tests conducted since Tuesday.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 33 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,030.

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 2,563 recoveries since Tuesday. There are a total of 190,618 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 27 fewer hospitalizations over the past 24 hours.

Read: COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County continue downward trend (01/19/21)

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County fell by 4 patients since Tuesday. The county currently has 315 patients in the ICU.

Check Out: See inside COVID-19 unit at Eisenhower Health as hospital sees a surge in patients

The county's ICU bed availability percentage remains at 0%, however, the SoCal region is ICU capacity is projected to shoot up to 33.3% in the next 4 weeks.



Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/27/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 590

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 412



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 272

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 202



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,422

Deaths: 82

Recoveries: 4,726



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,374

Deaths: 67

Recovered: 5,744



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 318

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 211



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,725

Deaths: 49

Recovered: 2,738



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 232

Deaths: 14

Recovered: 158



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 824

Deaths: 15

Recovered: 594



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 175

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 131



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 11,309

Deaths: 165

Recoveries: 8,371



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,038

Deaths: 48

Recovered: 2,136



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,079

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 858



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 328

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 273



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 816

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 647



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,538

Deaths: 87

Recovered: 2,500



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,358

Deaths: 93

Recovered: 2,408



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 972

Deaths: 30

Recovered: 618



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 189

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 128



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 436

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 344



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 931

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 686



· County Jails

There are 925 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 776 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 4,955 cases in the state's jails and 4,173 recoveries.