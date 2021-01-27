Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco announced that he, his wife, and children tested positive for COVID.

It is unknown when Bianco tested positive but he wrote that his family has recovered after going through light symptoms.

"I held off the longest and wouldn’t have known other than I lost my sense of smell/taste," Bianco wrote.

Bianco says he is working from home while quarantining.

Bianco is the second local leader to announce that they tested positive for coronavirus in the past week.

On Jan 20, Congressman Raul Ruiz confirmed he tested positive.

Ruiz has been providing updates on his Facebook page. Over the weekend, Ruiz reported having a low-grade fever and would've required hospitalization if his vitals had worsened. However, his condition has improved.

On Tuesday, Ruiz wrote that his fever had gone away and could potentially return to Riverside County on Wednesday if the fever doesn't return.

