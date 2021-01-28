Riverside County reports 1,615 new cases, 58 deaths, & 4,668 recoveries since Wednesday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 1,615 new cases since Wednesday, bringing the total of cases up to 270,105.

The Coachella Valley reported 228 new cases (45,882 total)

Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

More Vaccine Appointments Open Up for Residents 85 years and Older ONLY

Riverside County now has 33 vaccination clinics available exclusively for residents 85 years and older to register for.

Seniors who need help can call 2-1-1.

Stay-at-home Order lifted in all Regions (Including Riverside County)

The stay-at-home order was lifted on Monday in all regions of California.

Click here for more details

The move will allow for the resumption of outdoor dining, as well as at least some services at gyms, barbershops and nail salons, among other businesses.

Counties will return to the color-coded tier system, with most counties returning to the 'purple' most restrictive tier, including us here in Riverside County.

Testing

Riverside County has conducted 2,156,382 tests. The county reported 15,160 tests conducted since Wednesday.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 55 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,058.

The Coachella Valley reported 8 deaths (719 total).

DHS - 2

PS - 1

CC - 1

PD - 1

Indio - 1

Coachella - 1

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 4,668 recoveries since Wednesday. There are a total of 195,286 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 47 fewer hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. The county now has a total of 1,191 COVID hospitalizations. This is the first time since Dec. 20 that the number of COVID hospitalizations in the county is under 1200.

Read: COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County continue downward trend (01/19/21)

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County increased by 2 patients. The county currently has 317 patients in the ICU.

Check Out: See inside COVID-19 unit at Eisenhower Health as hospital sees a surge in patients

The county's ICU bed availability percentage remains at 0%, however, the SoCal region is ICU capacity is projected to shoot up to 33.3% in the next 4 weeks.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/28/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 590

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 424



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 273

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 205



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,447

Deaths: 83

Recoveries: 4,831



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,428

Deaths: 68

Recovered: 5,828



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 319

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 217



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,743

Deaths: 51

Recovered: 2,792



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 232

Deaths: 15

Recovered: 160



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 826

Deaths: 15

Recovered: 617



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 178

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 134



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 11,362

Deaths: 167

Recoveries: 8,535



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,057

Deaths: 48

Recovered: 2,189



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,080

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 871



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 330

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 277



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 821

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 652



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,561

Deaths: 88

Recovered: 2,545



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,358

Deaths: 94

Recovered: 2,468



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 979

Deaths: 30

Recovered: 641



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 192

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 133



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 441

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 349



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 936

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 701



· County Jails

There are 926 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 781 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 4,967 cases in the state's jails and 4,198 recoveries.