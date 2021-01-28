Riverside County reports 1,615 new cases, 58 deaths, & 4,668 recoveries since Wednesday
Riverside County reported 1,615 new cases since Wednesday, bringing the total of cases up to 270,105.
The Coachella Valley reported 228 new cases (45,882 total)
More Vaccine Appointments Open Up for Residents 85 years and Older ONLY
Riverside County now has 33 vaccination clinics available exclusively for residents 85 years and older to register for.
Seniors who need help can call 2-1-1.
Stay-at-home Order lifted in all Regions (Including Riverside County)
The stay-at-home order was lifted on Monday in all regions of California.
The move will allow for the resumption of outdoor dining, as well as at least some services at gyms, barbershops and nail salons, among other businesses.
Counties will return to the color-coded tier system, with most counties returning to the 'purple' most restrictive tier, including us here in Riverside County.
Testing
Riverside County has conducted 2,156,382 tests. The county reported 15,160 tests conducted since Wednesday.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Deaths and Recoveries
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 55 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,058.
The Coachella Valley reported 8 deaths (719 total).
- DHS - 2
- PS - 1
- CC - 1
- PD - 1
- Indio - 1
- Coachella - 1
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 4,668 recoveries since Wednesday. There are a total of 195,286 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 47 fewer hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. The county now has a total of 1,191 COVID hospitalizations. This is the first time since Dec. 20 that the number of COVID hospitalizations in the county is under 1200.
Read: COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County continue downward trend (01/19/21)
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County increased by 2 patients. The county currently has 317 patients in the ICU.
Check Out: See inside COVID-19 unit at Eisenhower Health as hospital sees a surge in patients
The county's ICU bed availability percentage remains at 0%, however, the SoCal region is ICU capacity is projected to shoot up to 33.3% in the next 4 weeks.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/28/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 590
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 424
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 273
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 205
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,447
Deaths: 83
Recoveries: 4,831
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,428
Deaths: 68
Recovered: 5,828
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 319
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 217
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,743
Deaths: 51
Recovered: 2,792
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 232
Deaths: 15
Recovered: 160
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 826
Deaths: 15
Recovered: 617
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 178
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 134
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 11,362
Deaths: 167
Recoveries: 8,535
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,057
Deaths: 48
Recovered: 2,189
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,080
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 871
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 330
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 277
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 821
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 652
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,561
Deaths: 88
Recovered: 2,545
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,358
Deaths: 94
Recovered: 2,468
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 979
Deaths: 30
Recovered: 641
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 192
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 133
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 441
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 349
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 936
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 701
· County Jails
There are 926 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 781 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 4,967 cases in the state's jails and 4,198 recoveries.
