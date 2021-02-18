Riverside County reports 137 new cases, 22 deaths, & 1,873 recoveries since Wednesday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 137 new cases since Wednesday, bringing the total of cases up to 287,200.

Riverside County reschedules 600 vaccine appointments as Moderna shipments impacted by winter storm

County officials said they did receive the Pfizer vaccine shipments.

Full Details: Stalled Moderna vaccine shipments to impact Riverside County appointments

More Pfizer vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age / employement at the time of appointment.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,391,243 coronavirus tests, up by 10,355 since Wednesday.

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Deaths and Recoveries

Since Tuesday, Riverside County reported 19 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,577.

There was 1 death reported in the Coachella Valley (811 in total). The death occurred in Cathedral City.

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 1,873 recoveries since Wednesday. There are a total of 257,273 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations across Riverside County fell by 18 patients since Wednesday.

This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 535.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County fell by 5 patients since Wednesday.

The county currently has 172 patients in the ICU. This is the lowest number of patients in the ICU since Dec. 8.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 14.8%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 44.8%.

