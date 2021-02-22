Riverside County reports 228 new cases, 31 deaths, & 5,747 recoveries over the weekend
Riverside County reported 228 new cases since Friday, bringing the total of cases up to 287,822.
Riverside County reschedules 600 vaccine appointments as Moderna shipments impacted by winter storm
County officials said they did receive the Pfizer vaccine shipments.
Full Details: Stalled Moderna vaccine shipments to impact Riverside County appointments
More Pfizer vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age / employement at the time of appointment.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,428,946 coronavirus tests, up by 26,178 since Friday.
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Since Tuesday, Riverside County reported 31 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,664.
There were 2 deaths reported in the Coachella Valley (817 in total). The deaths were reported in Palm Springs and Palm Desert.
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 5,747 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 265,635 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations across Riverside County fell by 72 patients since Friday (down 14 patients since Sunday). This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 441.
This is the first time since Nov. 27 that COVID hospitalizations were below 500 total patients.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 20 patients since Friday (decreased by 6 since Sunday).
The county currently has 132 patients in the ICU. This is the lowest number of patients in the ICU since Dec. 3.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 14.8%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 44.8%.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/22/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 615
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 569
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 306
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 273
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,835
Deaths: 98
Recoveries: 6,293
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,741
Deaths: 80
Recovered: 7,265
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 337
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 293
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,027
Deaths: 58
Recovered: 3,700
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 243
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 209
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 865
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 789
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 188
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 172
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 11,936
Deaths: 186
Recoveries: 11,029
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,270
Deaths: 53
Recovered: 3,004
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,115
Deaths: 17
Recovered: 1,048
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 345
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 323
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 858
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 819
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,790
Deaths: 100
Recovered: 3,455
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,563
Deaths: 109
Recovered: 3,249
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,060
Deaths: 37
Recovered: 928
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 214
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 190
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 465
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 435
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,012
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 916
· County Jails
There are 935 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 915 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,436 cases in the state's jails and 5,282 recoveries.
