Riverside County reports 228 new cases, 31 deaths, & 5,747 recoveries over the weekend

Riverside County reported 228 new cases since Friday, bringing the total of cases up to 287,822.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Riverside County reschedules 600 vaccine appointments as Moderna shipments impacted by winter storm

County officials said they did receive the Pfizer vaccine shipments.

Stalled Moderna vaccine shipments to impact Riverside County appointments

More Pfizer vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age / employement at the time of appointment.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,428,946 coronavirus tests, up by 26,178 since Friday.

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Since Tuesday, Riverside County reported 31 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,664.

There were 2 deaths reported in the Coachella Valley (817 in total). The deaths were reported in Palm Springs and Palm Desert.

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 5,747 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 265,635 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations across Riverside County fell by 72 patients since Friday (down 14 patients since Sunday). This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 441.

This is the first time since Nov. 27 that COVID hospitalizations were below 500 total patients.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 20 patients since Friday (decreased by 6 since Sunday).

The county currently has 132 patients in the ICU. This is the lowest number of patients in the ICU since Dec. 3.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 14.8%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 44.8%.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/22/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 615

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 569



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 306

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 273



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,835

Deaths: 98

Recoveries: 6,293



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,741

Deaths: 80

Recovered: 7,265



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 337

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 293



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,027

Deaths: 58

Recovered: 3,700



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 243

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 209



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 865

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 789



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 188

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 172



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 11,936

Deaths: 186

Recoveries: 11,029



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,270

Deaths: 53

Recovered: 3,004



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,115

Deaths: 17

Recovered: 1,048



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 345

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 323



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 858

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 819



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,790

Deaths: 100

Recovered: 3,455



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,563

Deaths: 109

Recovered: 3,249



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,060

Deaths: 37

Recovered: 928



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 214

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 190



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 465

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 435



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,012

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 916



· County Jails

There are 935 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 915 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,436 cases in the state's jails and 5,282 recoveries.