Riverside County reports 246 new cases, 35 deaths, & 799 recoveries since Wednesday
Riverside County reported 246 new cases since Wednesday. The county has a total of 290,744 coronavirus cases.
The Coachella Valley reported 43 new cases (48,968 total cases).
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Riverside County's COVID Metrics
The county's metrics are updated every Tuesday.
While the county remains in the purple tier, the latest metric update revealed big decreases for Riverside County for the third week in a row.
The county continued to move closer into meeting all the requirements to move into the red tier.
- New cases per day per 100K - 11.0 (Last Week 16.2)
- Adjusted Case Rate - 11.3 (Last Week 16.6)
- Positivity Rate - 5.8% (Last week 7.6%)
- Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate - 6.1% (Last Week 8.3%)
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments
COVID vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older or those who qualify due to employment: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,503,232 coronavirus tests, up by 10,163 since Wednesday.
County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.
Getting tested for #coronavirus helps slow the spread of the disease, and may also help Riverside County meet the red tier metric for adjusted case rate.
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 35 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,884.
There was 9 new deaths reported in the Coachella Valley (854 in total).
Deaths Reported in Coachella Valley Cities
- Palm Springs - 1
- Rancho Mirage - 3
- Palm Desert - 4
- Bermuda Dunes - 1
Full Details: COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 1,232 recoveries since Tuesday. There are a total of 277,141 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations across Riverside County remained at 303, the lowest it has been since Nov. 13.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County increased by 2 patients since Wednesday. There is now a total of 68 COVID patients in the ICU across the county.
Friday marked the first time the the total number of patients in the ICU for coronavirus fell below 100 since Nov. 23.
ICU bed availability countywide is at 12%
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 19.5%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 45.2%.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 03/04/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 625
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 595
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 308
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 295
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,920
Deaths: 101
Recoveries: 6,588
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,787
Deaths: 80
Recovered: 7,525
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 340
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 320
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,084
Deaths: 60
Recovered: 3,885
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 249
Deaths: 21
Recovered: 215
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 871
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 826
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 189
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 177
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,043
Deaths: 190
Recoveries: 11,557
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,299
Deaths: 54
Recovered: 3,147
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,129
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 1,071
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 352
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 341
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 868
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 843
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,835
Deaths: 105
Recovered: 3,609
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,602
Deaths: 112
Recovered: 3,383
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,075
Deaths: 41
Recovered: 980
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 215
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 200
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 463
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 447
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,021
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 972
· County Jails
There are 933 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 921 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,458 cases in the state's jails and 5,347 recoveries.
