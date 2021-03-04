Riverside County reports 246 new cases, 35 deaths, & 799 recoveries since Wednesday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 246 new cases since Wednesday. The county has a total of 290,744 coronavirus cases.

The Coachella Valley reported 43 new cases (48,968 total cases).

Riverside County's COVID Metrics

The county's metrics are updated every Tuesday.

While the county remains in the purple tier, the latest metric update revealed big decreases for Riverside County for the third week in a row.

The county continued to move closer into meeting all the requirements to move into the red tier.

New cases per day per 100K - 11.0 (Last Week 16.2)

Adjusted Case Rate - 11.3 (Last Week 16.6)

Positivity Rate - 5.8% (Last week 7.6%)

Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate - 6.1% (Last Week 8.3%)

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

COVID vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older or those who qualify due to employment: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,503,232 coronavirus tests, up by 10,163 since Wednesday.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.

Getting tested for #coronavirus helps slow the spread of the disease, and may also help Riverside County meet the red tier metric for adjusted case rate. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth https://t.co/By0VbszhKE pic.twitter.com/cdfWew3vCy — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) February 24, 2021

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 35 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,884.

There was 9 new deaths reported in the Coachella Valley (854 in total).

Deaths Reported in Coachella Valley Cities

Palm Springs - 1

Rancho Mirage - 3

Palm Desert - 4

Bermuda Dunes - 1

Full Details: COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 1,232 recoveries since Tuesday. There are a total of 277,141 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations across Riverside County remained at 303, the lowest it has been since Nov. 13.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County increased by 2 patients since Wednesday. There is now a total of 68 COVID patients in the ICU across the county.

Friday marked the first time the the total number of patients in the ICU for coronavirus fell below 100 since Nov. 23.

ICU bed availability countywide is at 12%

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 19.5%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 45.2%.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 03/04/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 625

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 595



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 308

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 295



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,920

Deaths: 101

Recoveries: 6,588



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,787

Deaths: 80

Recovered: 7,525



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 340

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 320



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,084

Deaths: 60

Recovered: 3,885



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 249

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 215



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 871

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 826



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 189

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 177



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,043

Deaths: 190

Recoveries: 11,557



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,299

Deaths: 54

Recovered: 3,147



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,129

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 1,071



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 352

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 341



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 868

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 843



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,835

Deaths: 105

Recovered: 3,609



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,602

Deaths: 112

Recovered: 3,383



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,075

Deaths: 41

Recovered: 980



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 215

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 200



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 463

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 447



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,021

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 972



· County Jails

There are 933 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 921 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,458 cases in the state's jails and 5,347 recoveries.