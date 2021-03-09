Riverside County reports 452 new cases, 28 deaths, & 13 more hospitalizations since Monday
Riverside County reported 452 new cases since Monday. The county has a total of 291,492 coronavirus cases.
The Coachella Valley reported 72 new cases (49,079 total)
Riverside County's COVID Metrics
The county's metrics are updated every Tuesday.
Riverside County continues to inch closer towards the red tier, however, the adjusted case rate is still slightly above the requirement to begin the process of moving tiers.
- New cases per day per 100K - 7.8 (Last Week 11.0)
- Adjusted Case Rate - 8.3 (Last Week 11.3)
- Positivity Rate - 4.3% (Last week 5.8%)
- Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate - 4.2% (Last Week 6.1%)
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments
COVID vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older or those who qualify due to employment: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,550,537 coronavirus tests, up by 28,153 since Monday.
County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.
Getting tested for #coronavirus helps slow the spread of the disease, and may also help Riverside County meet the red tier metric for adjusted case rate. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth https://t.co/By0VbszhKE pic.twitter.com/cdfWew3vCy— Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) February 24, 2021
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,940.
Riverside County reported 579 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 281,502 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations across Riverside County increased by 13 patients over the past 24 hours.
There is now a total of 264 hospitalizations. Despite the increase in patients, this is the lowest amount of COVID hospitalizations since Nov. 13.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 5 patients since Monday. There is now a total of 59 COVID patients in the ICU across the county.
ICU bed availability countywide is at 12%
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 19.5%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 45.2%.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 03/09/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 627
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 602
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 306
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 295
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,923
Deaths: 102
Recoveries: 6,670
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,796
Deaths: 80
Recovered: 7,605
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 341
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 322
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,105
Deaths: 61
Recovered: 3,940
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 252
Deaths: 21
Recovered: 221
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 872
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 837
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 188
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 179
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,064
Deaths: 192
Recoveries: 11,657
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,308
Deaths: 54
Recovered: 3,183
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,129
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 1,086
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 353
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 345
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 872
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 849
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,850
Deaths: 111
Recovered: 3,645
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,617
Deaths: 112
Recovered: 3,427
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,077
Deaths: 41
Recovered: 1,002
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 216
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 202
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 464
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 451
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,024
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 993
· County Jails
There are 933 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 923 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,460 cases in the state's jails and 5,403 recoveries.
