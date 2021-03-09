Riverside County reports 452 new cases, 28 deaths, & 13 more hospitalizations since Monday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 452 new cases since Monday. The county has a total of 291,492 coronavirus cases.

The Coachella Valley reported 72 new cases (49,079 total)

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Riverside County's COVID Metrics

The county's metrics are updated every Tuesday.

Riverside County continues to inch closer towards the red tier, however, the adjusted case rate is still slightly above the requirement to begin the process of moving tiers.

New cases per day per 100K - 7.8 (Last Week 11.0)

Adjusted Case Rate - 8.3 (Last Week 11.3)

Positivity Rate - 4.3% (Last week 5.8%)

Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate - 4.2% (Last Week 6.1%)

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

COVID vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older or those who qualify due to employment: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,550,537 coronavirus tests, up by 28,153 since Monday.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,940.

Riverside County reported 579 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 281,502 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations across Riverside County increased by 13 patients over the past 24 hours.

There is now a total of 264 hospitalizations. Despite the increase in patients, this is the lowest amount of COVID hospitalizations since Nov. 13.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 5 patients since Monday. There is now a total of 59 COVID patients in the ICU across the county.

ICU bed availability countywide is at 12%

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 19.5%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 45.2%.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 03/09/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 627

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 602



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 306

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 295



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,923

Deaths: 102

Recoveries: 6,670



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,796

Deaths: 80

Recovered: 7,605



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 341

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 322



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,105

Deaths: 61

Recovered: 3,940



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 252

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 221



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 872

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 837



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 188

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 179



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,064

Deaths: 192

Recoveries: 11,657



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,308

Deaths: 54

Recovered: 3,183



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,129

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 1,086



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 353

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 345



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 872

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 849



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,850

Deaths: 111

Recovered: 3,645



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,617

Deaths: 112

Recovered: 3,427



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,077

Deaths: 41

Recovered: 1,002



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 216

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 202



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 464

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 451



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,024

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 993



· County Jails

There are 933 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 923 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,460 cases in the state's jails and 5,403 recoveries.