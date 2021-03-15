Watch Live: As Riverside County gets closer to the red tier, officials share weekly coronavirus update

Coronavirus

Riverside County officials will be live at 4 p.m. with the weekly coronavirus update. You can watch it live below:

State officials announced on Friday that Riverside County is expected to be one of the counties that moves to the red tier on Tuesday. The change would go into effect on Wednesday.

Moving to the red tier would mean that indoor dining would be allowed once again in Riverside County. It also means that gyms and movie theaters can reopen with modifications.

Check Out: More details on Riverside County's possible move to the red tier this week, including all the changes?

Monday also marked a major change in vaccinations for California. Starting today, residents 16 to 64 years old with underlying health conditions are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.

You can schedule your vaccine appointment at https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Residents 65 and older who need assistance can call 2-1-1.

The County has opened new vaccines clinics, including for those with underlying conditions. Make an appointment by visiting https://t.co/qszGCtSPAU #RivCoNOW #RUHealth pic.twitter.com/NDsbkPuaIG — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) March 15, 2021

