Riverside County reports 110 new cases, 26 deaths, & 7 fewer hospitalizations since Monday
Riverside County reported 110 new cases since Monday. The county has a total of 292,403 coronavirus cases.
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Riverside County moves to the Red Tier
Riverside County into the red tier on Tuesday, meaning restrictions for several businesses have been loosened.
Effective Wednesday (March 17), restaurants and movie theaters may return to indoor operations up to 25 percent capacity or 100 people (whichever is fewer). Museums, zoos and aquariums may return indoors up to 25 percent capacity. Gyms and fitness centers may return indoors up to 10 percent capacity. In addition, retail stores and shopping malls may increase capacity to 50 percent.
Full Details: Riverside County moves into Red Tier, changes go into effect Wednesday
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for residents 65 years and older, those who qualify due to employment, or people 16 to 64 years old with underlying health conditions: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,603,505 coronavirus tests, up by 24,007 since Monday.
County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.
Getting tested for #coronavirus helps slow the spread of the disease, and may also help Riverside County meet the red tier metric for adjusted case rate. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth https://t.co/By0VbszhKE pic.twitter.com/cdfWew3vCy— Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) February 24, 2021
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Since Friday, Riverside County has reported 26 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 4,011.
Riverside County reported 123 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 284,290 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations across Riverside County decreased by 7 patients since Monday. This brings the total down to 188.
Monday marked the first time since Nov. 3 that COVID hospitalizations fell below 200 across Riverside County.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 3 patients since Monday.
There is now a total of 42 COVID patients in the ICU across the county.
Monday marked the first time since Nov. 2 that the number of patients in the ICU for COVID is under 50 patients.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 27.6%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 40.3%.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 03/16/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 635
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 609
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 306
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 298
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,946
Deaths: 102
Recoveries: 6,731
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,810
Deaths: 80
Recovered: 7,650
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 340
Deaths: 13
Recovered: 322
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,120
Deaths: 62
Recovered: 3,976
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 252
Deaths: 21
Recovered: 222
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 882
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 846
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 188
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 180
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,081
Deaths: 196
Recoveries: 11,737
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,322
Deaths: 54
Recovered: 3,221
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,128
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 1,094
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 356
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 349
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 874
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 855
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,864
Deaths: 111
Recovered: 3,692
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,629
Deaths: 116
Recovered: 3,451
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,082
Deaths: 42
Recovered: 1,022
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 216
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 205
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 469
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 454
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,028
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 1,008
· County Jails
There are 932 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 926 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,463 cases in the state's jails and 5,426 recoveries.
Comments