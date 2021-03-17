Riverside County reports 203 new cases, 41 deaths, & 403 recoveries since Tuesday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 203 new cases since Tuesday. The county has a total of 292,606 coronavirus cases.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Riverside County moves to the Red Tier

Riverside County into the red tier on Tuesday, meaning restrictions for several businesses have been loosened.

The move went into effect today (March 17). The change means that restaurants and movie theaters may return to indoor operations up to 25 percent capacity or 100 people (whichever is fewer). Museums, zoos and aquariums may return indoors up to 25 percent capacity. Gyms and fitness centers may return indoors up to 10 percent capacity.

In addition, retail stores and shopping malls may increase capacity to 50 percent.

Full Details: Riverside County moves into Red Tier, changes go into effect Wednesday

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for residents 65 years and older, those who qualify due to employment, or people 16 to 64 years old with underlying health conditions: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,611,423 coronavirus tests, up by 7,918 since Tuesday.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.

Getting tested for #coronavirus helps slow the spread of the disease, and may also help Riverside County meet the red tier metric for adjusted case rate. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth https://t.co/By0VbszhKE pic.twitter.com/cdfWew3vCy — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) February 24, 2021

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Since Friday, Riverside County has reported 41 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 4,052.

Riverside County reported 403 recoveries since Tuesday. There are a total of 284,693 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations across Riverside County increased by 2 patients since Tuesday. This brings the total to 190.

Monday marked the first time since Nov. 3 that COVID hospitalizations fell below 200 across Riverside County.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County increased by 1 patient since Tuesday.

There is now a total of 43 COVID patients in the ICU across the county.

Monday marked the first time since Nov. 2 that the number of patients in the ICU for COVID is under 50 patients.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 27.6%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 40.3%.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 03/16/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 635

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 609



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 306

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 298



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,946

Deaths: 102

Recoveries: 6,731



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,810

Deaths: 80

Recovered: 7,650



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 340

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 322



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,120

Deaths: 62

Recovered: 3,976



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 252

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 222



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 882

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 846



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 188

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 180



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,081

Deaths: 196

Recoveries: 11,737



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,322

Deaths: 54

Recovered: 3,221



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,128

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 1,094



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 356

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 349



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 874

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 855



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,864

Deaths: 111

Recovered: 3,692



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,629

Deaths: 116

Recovered: 3,451



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,082

Deaths: 42

Recovered: 1,022



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 216

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 205



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 469

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 454



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,028

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 1,008



· County Jails

There are 932 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 926 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,463 cases in the state's jails and 5,426 recoveries.