Riverside County reports 287 new cases, 23 deaths, & 879 recoveries since Monday
Riverside County reported 287 new cases since Monday, bringing the total up to 293,436.
The Coachella Valley reported 42 of the new cases in the county. The valley has a total of 48,389 cases.
Riverside County Metrics Update
Riverside County moved into the red tier last Tuesday, meaning restrictions for several businesses have been loosened.
Full Details: Riverside County moves into Red Tier
The change means that restaurants and movie theaters may return to indoor operations up to 25 percent capacity or 100 people (whichever is fewer). Museums, zoos and aquariums may return indoors up to 25 percent capacity. Gyms and fitness centers may return indoors up to 10 percent capacity.
In addition, retail stores and shopping malls may increase capacity to 50 percent.
This week's county tier update reveals that Riverside County's metrics are starting to fall into the requirements for the orange tier.
Riverside County Metrics (As of 3/23/21)
- 4.8 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100K
- 4.8 adjusted case rate for tier assignment
- 2.7% Positivity Rate (7-day average)
- 2.9% Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate
Riverside County would need to have meet all the thresholds for the orange tier for three consecutive weeks before being moved into it.
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for residents 65 years and older, those who qualify due to employment, or people 16 to 64 years old with underlying health conditions: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,655,513 coronavirus tests, up by 4,132 since Monday.
County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 23 additional COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. The total number of deaths is now 4,164.
The Coachella Valley reported 8 new deaths and have reported 905 deaths total.
- Indio - 4
- La Quinta - 1
- Coachella - 2
- Desert Edge - 1
Riverside County reported 879 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 285,861 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations across Riverside County increased by 4 patients since Monday. This brings the total to 149.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 3 patients. There is now a total of 28 patients in the ICU with COVID.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 31.8%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 37.8%.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 03/23/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 639
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 613
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 306
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 299
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,970
Deaths: 104
Recoveries: 6,767
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,831
Deaths: 85
Recovered: 7,679
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 339
Deaths: 14
Recovered: 323
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,134
Deaths: 66
Recovered: 4,004
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 252
Deaths: 21
Recovered: 226
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 888
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 852
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 189
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 181
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,110
Deaths: 205
Recoveries: 11,797
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,342
Deaths: 57
Recovered: 3,242
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,129
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 1,097
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 357
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 350
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 875
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 858
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,877
Deaths: 112
Recovered: 3,720
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,662
Deaths: 117
Recovered: 3,482
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,080
Deaths: 42
Recovered: 1,024
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 218
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 209
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 468
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 456
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,030
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,013
· County Jails
There are 933 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 928 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,468 cases in the state's jails and 5,435 recoveries.
