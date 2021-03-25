Riverside County reports 107 new cases, 24 deaths, & 174 recoveries since Wednesday
Riverside County reported 107 new cases since Wednesday, bringing the total up to 293,707.
The Coachella Valley reported 23 new cases (49,434 total).
Riverside County Metrics Update
Riverside County moved into the red tier last Tuesday, meaning restrictions for several businesses have been loosened.
Full Details: Riverside County moves into Red Tier
The change means that restaurants and movie theaters may return to indoor operations up to 25 percent capacity or 100 people (whichever is fewer). Museums, zoos and aquariums may return indoors up to 25 percent capacity. Gyms and fitness centers may return indoors up to 10 percent capacity.
In addition, retail stores and shopping malls may increase capacity to 50 percent.
This week's county tier update reveals that Riverside County's metrics are starting to fall into the requirements for the orange tier.
Riverside County Metrics (As of 3/23/21)
- 4.8 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100K
- 4.8 adjusted case rate for tier assignment
- 2.7% Positivity Rate (7-day average)
- 2.9% Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate
Riverside County would need to have meet all the thresholds for the orange tier for three consecutive weeks before being moved into it.
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for residents 65 years and older, those who qualify due to employment, or people 16 to 64 years old with underlying health conditions: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Check Out: California to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,672,357 coronavirus tests, up by 8,391 since Wednesday.
County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.
Getting tested for #coronavirus helps slow the spread of the disease, and may also help Riverside County meet the red tier metric for adjusted case rate. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth https://t.co/By0VbszhKE pic.twitter.com/cdfWew3vCy— Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) February 24, 2021
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 24 additional COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. The total number of deaths is now 4,214.
The Coachella Valley reported 5 deaths (916 total).
- Desert Hot Springs - 1
- Palm Springs - 1
- La Quinta - 1
- Indio - 1
- Desert Palms - 1
Riverside County reported 174 recoveries since Wednesday. There are a total of 286,274 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
There were no changes in hospitalizations across Riverside County over the past 24 hours. The total remains at 143.
The number of COVID patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County also did not change. The total remains at 32 patients.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 31.8%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 37.8%.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 03/25/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 642
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 618
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 308
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 298
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,974
Deaths: 103
Recoveries: 6,781
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,840
Deaths: 86
Recovered: 7,692
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 342
Deaths: 15
Recovered: 323
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,139
Deaths: 68
Recovered: 4,012
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 253
Deaths: 22
Recovered: 225
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 887
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 854
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 188
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 180
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,121
Deaths: 207
Recoveries: 11,813
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,348
Deaths: 59
Recovered: 3,245
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,131
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,099
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 356
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 351
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 875
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 859
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,879
Deaths: 112
Recovered: 3,724
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,663
Deaths: 118
Recovered: 3,488
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,080
Deaths: 43
Recovered: 1,026
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 218
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 210
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 468
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 456
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,032
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,015
· County Jails
There are 934 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 931 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,468 cases in the state's jails and 5,435 recoveries.
