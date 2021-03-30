Riverside County reports 129 new cases, 24 deaths, & 171 recoveries since Monday
Riverside County reported 129 new cases since Monday, bringing the total up to 294,192.
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Riverside County Metrics Update
Riverside County remains in the red tier, but the county could move to the orange tier next week.
“Our numbers are looking good,” Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said to Riverside County Supervisors Tuesday morning. “We are tracking to potentially move into the Orange Tier as soon as next week.”
Full Details: RivCo on track for move to Orange Tier next week
This week's county tier update reveals that Riverside County's metrics are starting to fall into the requirements for the orange tier.
Riverside County Metrics (As of 3/30/21)
- 4.1 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100K (Last week - 4.8)
- 4.1 adjusted case rate for tier assignment (Last week - 4.8)
- 2.3% Positivity Rate (7-day average) (Last week - 2.7%)
- 2.4% Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate (Last week - 2.9%)
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for residents 65 years and older, those who qualify due to employment, or people 16 to 64 years old with underlying health conditions: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Check Out: California to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older
Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,681,356 coronavirus tests, up by 24,378 since Monday.
County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.
Getting tested for #coronavirus helps slow the spread of the disease, and may also help Riverside County meet the red tier metric for adjusted case rate. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth https://t.co/By0VbszhKE pic.twitter.com/cdfWew3vCy— Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) February 24, 2021
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 24 additional COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. The total number of deaths is now 4,297.
Riverside County reported 171 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 287,120 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
There were 2 additional hospitalizations across Riverside County over the past 24 hours. The total now stands at 122.
Monday marked the the lowest total of COVID hospitalizations since Oct. 1 (119 at the time). We spoke with Lee Rice of Eisenhower Health who said the hospital is close to its all time lowest number of COVID-related hospitalizations, which was 4 in April 2020.
Eisenhower Health has 4 COVID patients in the ICU as of March 29.
There is only one COVID patient at JFK and there are no patients in the ICU at Desert Regional.
The number of COVID patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 1 patients. There is now a total of 30 patients in the ICU.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 32.7%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 38.4%.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 03/30/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 642
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 621
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 310
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 300
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,991
Deaths: 104
Recoveries: 6,806
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,844
Deaths: 89
Recovered: 7,707
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 342
Deaths: 15
Recovered: 324
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,143
Deaths: 70
Recovered: 4,023
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 254
Deaths: 22
Recovered: 226
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 887
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 857
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 191
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 181
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,134
Deaths: 209
Recoveries: 11,836
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,358
Deaths: 61
Recovered: 3,262
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,131
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,104
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 356
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 351
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 875
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 861
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,882
Deaths: 113
Recovered: 3,732
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,678
Deaths: 121
Recovered: 3,497
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,082
Deaths: 45
Recovered: 1,029
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 218
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 211
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 467
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 458
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,032
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,015
· County Jails
There are 936 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 931 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,467 cases in the state's jails and 5,441 recoveries.
Comments