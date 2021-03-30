Riverside County reports 129 new cases, 24 deaths, & 171 recoveries since Monday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 129 new cases since Monday, bringing the total up to 294,192.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Riverside County Metrics Update

Riverside County remains in the red tier, but the county could move to the orange tier next week.

“Our numbers are looking good,” Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said to Riverside County Supervisors Tuesday morning. “We are tracking to potentially move into the Orange Tier as soon as next week.”

This week's county tier update reveals that Riverside County's metrics are starting to fall into the requirements for the orange tier.

Riverside County Metrics (As of 3/30/21)

4.1 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100K (Last week - 4.8)

4.1 adjusted case rate for tier assignment (Last week - 4.8)

2.3% Positivity Rate (7-day average) (Last week - 2.7%)

2.4% Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate (Last week - 2.9%)

Thresholds for each tier

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for residents 65 years and older, those who qualify due to employment, or people 16 to 64 years old with underlying health conditions: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,681,356 coronavirus tests, up by 24,378 since Monday.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 24 additional COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. The total number of deaths is now 4,297.

Riverside County reported 171 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 287,120 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

There were 2 additional hospitalizations across Riverside County over the past 24 hours. The total now stands at 122.

Monday marked the the lowest total of COVID hospitalizations since Oct. 1 (119 at the time). We spoke with Lee Rice of Eisenhower Health who said the hospital is close to its all time lowest number of COVID-related hospitalizations, which was 4 in April 2020.

Eisenhower Health has 4 COVID patients in the ICU as of March 29.

There is only one COVID patient at JFK and there are no patients in the ICU at Desert Regional.

The number of COVID patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 1 patients. There is now a total of 30 patients in the ICU.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 32.7%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 38.4%.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 03/30/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 642

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 621



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 310

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 300



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,991

Deaths: 104

Recoveries: 6,806



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,844

Deaths: 89

Recovered: 7,707



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 342

Deaths: 15

Recovered: 324



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,143

Deaths: 70

Recovered: 4,023



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 254

Deaths: 22

Recovered: 226



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 887

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 857



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 191

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 181



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,134

Deaths: 209

Recoveries: 11,836



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,358

Deaths: 61

Recovered: 3,262



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,131

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,104



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 356

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 351



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 875

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 861



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,882

Deaths: 113

Recovered: 3,732



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,678

Deaths: 121

Recovered: 3,497



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,082

Deaths: 45

Recovered: 1,029



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 218

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 211



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 467

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 458



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,032

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,015



· County Jails

There are 936 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 931 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,467 cases in the state's jails and 5,441 recoveries.