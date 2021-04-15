WATCH: RivCo public health officer answers residents’ vaccine questions

Coronavirus

Riverside County public health officer Dr. Geoffrey Leung will be live starting at 4 p.m. with a vaccine update and answering questions from residents.

Leung answered some questions about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. On Wednesday, he asked for residents to submit their questions for Thursday's update.

We know you may have questions regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for tomorrow's 4 p.m. vaccine update. Please send your questions to chawebmaster@ruhealth.org and we will include them in the Q & A. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth pic.twitter.com/4qKHycnJLN — Dr. Geoffrey Leung (@RivCoDoc) April 14, 2021

Riverside County paused the distribution of the J&J vaccine on Tuesday, over concerns of "rare blood clot."

Officials say there have been six reported cases of blood clots out of more than six-point-eight million doses delivered. One woman has died.

“We are following the guidance from the CDC and the FDA. so again, we are pausing on the Johnson and Johnson at our public health sites," Leung said.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero spoke with county officials about what symptoms to watch out for if you received the J&J vaccine.

“If you have received a Johnson and Johnson and if you have headache, shortness of breath, abdominal pain, or leg pain within three weeks of receiving the vaccine, you should let your primary care provider or doctor know," Leung said.

Over 19,000 people in Riverside County have received the single shot. Most of them were given to our vulnerable communities. The pause affected approximately 600 appointments that were originally scheduled for Tuesday.

Officials said they are working to mobile the second dose clinic for vulnerable areas.

"The biggest challenge is just getting that second dose clinic operating because normally with Johnson and Johnson, we go out to these hard to reach communities and we just go out there and a single time and we're done with it," Arballo told News Channel 3's Dani Romero.

Earlier this week, the county launched a survey learn more about its residents' views on the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Knowing how residents are feeling about vaccination helps us to know how we can better assist them with any concerns they may have about the vaccine," said Kim Saruwatari, director of Riverside University Health System – Public Health.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish and the answers are all confidential. Both versions can be found at: https://elucd.typeform.com/to/cSn76Wwf#latitude=xxxxx&longitude=xxxxx&source=xxxxx.

County officials expect that Riverside County could reach herd immunity by summer if we continue with our current progression.

