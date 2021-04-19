Coachella Valley reports 7 new coronavirus cases & 2 deaths over the weekend
NEW CASES
Riverside County reported 104 new coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the total up to 297,319 cases
The Coachella Valley reported 7 cases over the weekend (50,015 total)
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Check Out: Riverside County expands COVID vaccine eligibility to those 16 & older starting April 6
Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.
Testing
Riverside County have conducted 2,859,655 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.
County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 3 additional COVID-19 deaths since Friday. The total number of deaths is now 4,525.
Two of the county's three deaths were reported in the Coachella Valley. There was one death in Palm Desert (118 total) and another in Indio (222 total)
Riverside County reported 451 recoveries over the weekend. There are a total of 290,981 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
COVID-related hospitalizations decreased by 5 patients since Friday, bringing the total to 85.
The total number of COVID patients in the ICU decreased by 6 patients, bringing that number to 15. The all-time low for COVID ICU patients is 15 which was set on March 29, 2020.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 33.3%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 36.1%.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 04/19/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 648
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 635
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 315
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 303
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,110
Deaths: 108
Recoveries: 6,931
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,882
Deaths: 94
Recovered: 7,764
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 342
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 325
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,198
Deaths: 72
Recovered: 4,098
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 256
Deaths: 24
Recovered: 232
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 889
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 863
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 193
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 183
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,251
Deaths: 222
Recoveries: 11,969
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,400
Deaths: 61
Recovered: 3,314
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,133
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,114
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 358
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 357
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 880
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 869
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,923
Deaths: 118
Recovered: 3,781
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,721
Deaths: 125
Recovered: 3,562
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,096
Deaths: 49
Recovered: 1,037
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 221
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 215
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 469
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 459
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,045
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,029
· County Jails
There are 938 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 935 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,473 cases in the state's jails and 5,465 recoveries.
Comments