Coachella Valley reports 7 new coronavirus cases & 2 deaths over the weekend

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Riverside County reported 104 new coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the total up to 297,319 cases

The Coachella Valley reported 7 cases over the weekend (50,015 total)

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Testing

Riverside County have conducted 2,859,655 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 3 additional COVID-19 deaths since Friday. The total number of deaths is now 4,525.

Two of the county's three deaths were reported in the Coachella Valley. There was one death in Palm Desert (118 total) and another in Indio (222 total)

Riverside County reported 451 recoveries over the weekend. There are a total of 290,981 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

COVID-related hospitalizations decreased by 5 patients since Friday, bringing the total to 85.

The total number of COVID patients in the ICU decreased by 6 patients, bringing that number to 15. The all-time low for COVID ICU patients is 15 which was set on March 29, 2020.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 33.3%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 36.1%.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 04/19/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 648

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 635



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 315

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 303



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,110

Deaths: 108

Recoveries: 6,931



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,882

Deaths: 94

Recovered: 7,764



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 342

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 325



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,198

Deaths: 72

Recovered: 4,098



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 256

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 232



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 889

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 863



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 193

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 183



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,251

Deaths: 222

Recoveries: 11,969



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,400

Deaths: 61

Recovered: 3,314



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,133

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,114



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 358

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 357



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 880

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 869



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,923

Deaths: 118

Recovered: 3,781



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,721

Deaths: 125

Recovered: 3,562



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,096

Deaths: 49

Recovered: 1,037



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 221

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 215



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 469

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 459



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,045

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,029



· County Jails

There are 938 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 935 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,473 cases in the state's jails and 5,465 recoveries.