Riverside County reports 301 new cases & 19 deaths as metrics move further away from yellow tier

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Riverside County reported 301 new coronavirus cases since Monday, bringing the total up to 297,620 cases

The Coachella Valley reported 56 cases over the weekend (50,071 total)

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Metrics Update

Riverside County moved further away from possibly being moved to the "yellow" tier.

4.5 adjusted case rate (Last week - 3.6)

2.3% positivity rate (Last Week - 2.0%)

2.9% health equity rate (Last Week - 2.3%)

The county would need to be below all three metrics needed for two weeks before being moved.

However, California is set to lift most restrictions on June 15. The mask mandate will remain in place after restrictions are lifted.

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Testing

Riverside County have conducted 2,863,772 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 19 additional COVID-19 deaths since Monday. The total number of deaths is now 4,547.

Three deaths were reported in the Coachella Valley. There was one death each in Palm Desert (118 total), Indio (222 total), and Cathedral City (109).

Riverside County reported 41 recoveries over the past 24 hours. There are a total of 291,022 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

COVID-related hospitalizations decreased by 3 patients since Monday, bringing the total to 82.

The total number of COVID patients in the ICU decreased by 1 patient, bringing that number to 14. The all-time low for COVID ICU patients is 13 which was set on March 29, 2020.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 33.3%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 36.1%.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 04/20/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 651

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 635



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 315

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 303



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,118

Deaths: 109

Recoveries: 6,932



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,895

Deaths: 94

Recovered: 7,774



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 342

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 325



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,201

Deaths: 72

Recovered: 4,101



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 256

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 232



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 890

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 863



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 193

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 183



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,260

Deaths: 223

Recoveries: 11,968



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,403

Deaths: 61

Recovered: 3,315



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,135

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,115



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 358

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 357



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 880

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 870



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,930

Deaths: 118

Recovered: 3,779



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,725

Deaths: 125

Recovered: 3,564



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,096

Deaths: 49

Recovered: 1,037



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 222

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 215



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 470

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 460



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,046

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,029



· County Jails

There are 938 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 935 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,473 cases in the state's jails and 5,465 recoveries.