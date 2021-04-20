Riverside County reports 301 new cases & 19 deaths as metrics move further away from yellow tier
NEW CASES
Riverside County reported 301 new coronavirus cases since Monday, bringing the total up to 297,620 cases
The Coachella Valley reported 56 cases over the weekend (50,071 total)
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Metrics Update
Riverside County moved further away from possibly being moved to the "yellow" tier.
- 4.5 adjusted case rate (Last week - 3.6)
- 2.3% positivity rate (Last Week - 2.0%)
- 2.9% health equity rate (Last Week - 2.3%)
The county would need to be below all three metrics needed for two weeks before being moved.
However, California is set to lift most restrictions on June 15. The mask mandate will remain in place after restrictions are lifted.
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Testing
Riverside County have conducted 2,863,772 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.
County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 19 additional COVID-19 deaths since Monday. The total number of deaths is now 4,547.
Three deaths were reported in the Coachella Valley. There was one death each in Palm Desert (118 total), Indio (222 total), and Cathedral City (109).
Riverside County reported 41 recoveries over the past 24 hours. There are a total of 291,022 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
COVID-related hospitalizations decreased by 3 patients since Monday, bringing the total to 82.
The total number of COVID patients in the ICU decreased by 1 patient, bringing that number to 14. The all-time low for COVID ICU patients is 13 which was set on March 29, 2020.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 33.3%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 36.1%.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 04/20/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 651
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 635
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 315
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 303
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,118
Deaths: 109
Recoveries: 6,932
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,895
Deaths: 94
Recovered: 7,774
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 342
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 325
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,201
Deaths: 72
Recovered: 4,101
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 256
Deaths: 24
Recovered: 232
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 890
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 863
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 193
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 183
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,260
Deaths: 223
Recoveries: 11,968
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,403
Deaths: 61
Recovered: 3,315
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,135
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,115
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 358
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 357
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 880
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 870
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,930
Deaths: 118
Recovered: 3,779
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,725
Deaths: 125
Recovered: 3,564
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,096
Deaths: 49
Recovered: 1,037
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 222
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 215
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 470
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 460
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,046
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,029
· County Jails
There are 938 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 935 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,473 cases in the state's jails and 5,465 recoveries.
