Riverside County reports 104 new cases, 4 deaths, & 124 recoveries since Wednesday

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Riverside County reported 104 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total up to 298,366 cases.

The Coachella Valley reported 10 additional cases since Wednesday (50,129 total)

Metrics Update

Riverside County's metrics slightly improved compared to last Tuesday's update, however, the county could still be a few weeks away from reaching the yellow tier.

3.9 adjusted case rate (Last week - 4.5)

2.1% positivity rate (Last Week - 2.3%)

2.1% health equity rate (Last Week - 2.9%)

The county would need to be below all three metrics needed for two weeks before being moved.

However, California is set to lift most restrictions on June 15. The mask mandate will remain in place after restrictions are lifted.

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

According to Riverside County, 45.7% of the county's population (or 891,069 people) is either partially of fully vaccinated. 30.4% of the population, or 592,720 residents, is fully vaccinated

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Testing

Riverside County have conducted 2,929,915 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 4 COVID-19 death over the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths is 4,568.

Riverside County reported 124 recoveries over the past 24 hours. There are a total of 291,978 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

COVID-related hospitalizations decreased by 1 patient since Wednesday, bringing the total to 72.

The total number of COVID patients in the ICU decreased by 1 patient, bringing that number to 18. The all-time low for COVID ICU patients is 13 which was set on March 29, 2020.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 33.0%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 34.2%.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 04/29/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 650

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 635



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 322

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 308



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,120

Deaths: 110

Recoveries: 6,958



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,897

Deaths: 95

Recovered: 7,779



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 342

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 325



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,209

Deaths: 73

Recovered: 4,115



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 257

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 232



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 893

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 869



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 195

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 185



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,271

Deaths: 223

Recoveries: 11,990



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,415

Deaths: 61

Recovered: 3,330



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,133

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,113



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 358

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 357



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 880

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 871



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,940

Deaths: 118

Recovered: 3,795



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,733

Deaths: 125

Recovered: 3,584



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,099

Deaths: 49

Recovered: 1,043



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 223

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 215



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 470

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 461



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,045

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,032



· County Jails

There are 939 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 935 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,471 cases in the state's jails and 5,464 recoveries.