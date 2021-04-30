Riverside County reports 84 new cases, 6 deaths, & 124 recoveries since Thursday
NEW CASES
Riverside County reported 84 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total up to 298,450 cases.
The Coachella Valley reported 13 additional cases since Thursday (50,142 total)
Metrics Update
Riverside County's metrics slightly improved compared to last Tuesday's update, however, the county could still be a few weeks away from reaching the yellow tier.
- 3.9 adjusted case rate (Last week - 4.5)
- 2.1% positivity rate (Last Week - 2.3%)
- 2.1% health equity rate (Last Week - 2.9%)
The county would need to be below all three metrics needed for two weeks before being moved.
However, California is set to lift most restrictions on June 15. The mask mandate will remain in place after restrictions are lifted.
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments
According to Riverside County, 46.1% of the county's population (or 897,233 people) is either partially of fully vaccinated. 31.6% of the population, or 616,018 residents, is fully vaccinated
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Testing
Riverside County have conducted 2,938,272 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.
County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 6 COVID-19 death over the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths is 4,574.
Riverside County reported 126 recoveries over the past 24 hours. There are a total of 292,104 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
COVID-related hospitalizations increased by 5 patients since Thursday, bringing the total to 77.
There was no change to the total number of COVID patients in the ICU. The total remains at 18 patients. The all-time low for COVID ICU patients is 13 which was set on March 29, 2020.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 33.0%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 34.2%.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 04/30/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 650
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 635
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 322
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 308
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,121
Deaths: 110
Recoveries: 6,960
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,897
Deaths: 95
Recovered: 7,781
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 342
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 325
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,211
Deaths: 73
Recovered: 4,117
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 257
Deaths: 24
Recovered: 232
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 893
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 869
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 195
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 185
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,275
Deaths: 223
Recoveries: 11,997
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,418
Deaths: 61
Recovered: 3,333
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,133
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,113
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 358
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 357
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 880
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 871
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,941
Deaths: 118
Recovered: 3,798
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,733
Deaths: 125
Recovered: 3,583
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,099
Deaths: 50
Recovered: 1,042
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 223
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 215
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 470
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 461
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,045
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,032
· County Jails
There are 939 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 935 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,471 cases in the state's jails and 5,464 recoveries.
