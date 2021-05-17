Riverside County reports 60 new cases, 1 fewer death, & 210 recoveries since Friday

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Riverside County reported 60 new coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the total up to 299,853 cases.

Metrics Update

Riverside County's metrics fell near the yellow tier area, but the move could still be another couple of weeks away.

2.7 adjusted case rate (Last week - 3.4)

1.6% positivity rate (Last Week - 1.9%)

1.8% health equity rate (Last Week - 1.9%)

California is set to lift most restrictions on June 15. On Monday, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced that the state will implement the CDC's new face covering guidance starting June 15. This means vaccinated people will no longer need to wear masks in most situations.

Full Details: CA to keep mask mandate through June 15 in 'continued focus on protecting the public's health'

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

According to Riverside County, 49.0% of the county's population (or 954,782 people) are either partially of fully vaccinated. 38.2% of the population, or 744,095 residents, are fully vaccinated.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Check Out: Riverside County expands COVID vaccine eligibility to those 16 & older

On Monday, the FDA gave approval for the Pfizer vaccine to be used for 12- to 15-year-olds. The CDC still needs to give final approval before this can go forward. The CDC board will be meeting on Wednesday.

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Geoffrey Leung said that the county would need to await for state approval before being able to move forward.

Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.

Testing

Riverside County have conducted 3,031,100 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the next tier.

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 1 fewer COVID-19 death since Friday. The total number of deaths is now 4,593.

County spokesperson Brooke Federico said the reduction in COVID deaths this weekend came after officials identified a death assigned to Riverside County that was actually a San Bernardino County resident. The case/death was transferred to San Bernardino County.

Last week, the Coachella Valley reported only 1 death all week (985 total). The death was reported on last Tuesday in Cathedral City.

Riverside County reported 210 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 294,014 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

COVID-related hospitalizations decreased by 12 patients since Friday, bringing the total to 54.

The total number of COVID patients in the ICU decreased by 1 patient. This brings the total down to 14 patients. The all-time low for COVID ICU patients is 13 which was set on March 29, 2020.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 36.2% (Up from 34.4% a few days ago). The state's four-week projection has the availability going down slightly to 35.7%.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 05/17/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 651

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 637



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 326

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 318



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,137

Deaths: 111

Recoveries: 6,998



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,925

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 7,801



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 344

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 328



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,229

Deaths: 73

Recovered: 4,139



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 258

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 234



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 897

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 876



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 197

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 191



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,337

Deaths: 223

Recoveries: 12,063



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,437

Deaths: 61

Recovered: 3,360



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,134

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,115



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 358

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 357



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 881

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 872



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,967

Deaths: 118

Recovered: 3,828



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,754

Deaths: 125

Recovered: 3,616



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,105

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 1,049



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 223

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 218



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 476

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 463



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,049

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,039



· County Jails

There are 939 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 935 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,473 cases in the state's jails and 5,467 recoveries.