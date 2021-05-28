Coronavirus

Riverside County continued its streak of 0 coronavirus-related deaths. The Coachella Valley has not reported a COVID death since May 19. Check out the full breakdown of the county's latest coronavirus data below.

NEW CASES

Riverside County reported 70 new coronavirus cases since Thursday, bringing the total up to 300,701.

The county reported 310 new cases overall this week.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Metrics Update

Riverside County's metrics fell near the yellow tier area, but the move could still be another couple of weeks away.

2.8 adjusted case rate

1.6% positivity rate

1.9% health equity rate

California is set to lift most restrictions on June 15. On Monday, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced that the state will implement the CDC's new face covering guidance starting June 15. This means vaccinated people will no longer need to wear masks in most situations.

Full Details: CA to keep mask mandate through June 15 in 'continued focus on protecting the public's health'

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

According to Riverside County, 48.6% of the county's population (or 1,023,081 people) are either partially of fully vaccinated.

39.3% of the population, or 825,940 residents, are fully vaccinated.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Testing

Riverside County have conducted 3,089,709 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the next tier.

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 0 additional COVID-19 death for the third consecutive day. The total number of deaths remains at 4,608.

Riverside County reported 188 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 295,098 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations & ICU

COVID-related hospitalizations decreased by 1 patients since Thursday, bringing the total to 39. The lowest ever number of COVID hospitalizations in the county is 37, which was set on Tuesday.

The total number of COVID patients in the ICU decreased by 1 patient, bringing the total down to 6 patients. This is the lowest number of ICU patients ever reported by the county.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 34.6%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going down slightly to 36.7%.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 05/28/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 656

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 642



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 325

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 317



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,158

Deaths: 111

Recoveries: 7,033



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,930

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 7,819



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 345

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 329



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,249

Deaths: 73

Recovered: 4,160



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 259

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 235



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 894

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 874



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 197

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 191



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,368

Deaths: 223

Recoveries: 12,110



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,445

Deaths: 61

Recovered: 3,377



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,135

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,116



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 360

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 358



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 879

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 870



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,988

Deaths: 119

Recovered: 3,849



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,771

Deaths: 125

Recovered: 3,627



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,107

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 1,054



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 223

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 217



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 476

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 467



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,054

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,041



· County Jails

There are 939 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 935 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,4735 cases in the state's jails and 5,469 recoveries.